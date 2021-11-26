Simbu's Maanaadu Leaked Online By Tamil Blasters Within Hours of Theatrical Release

Tamil film Maanaadu, starring actor Silambarasan, hit the theatres on Thursday and was soon leaked online. The science fiction action thriller, which was released after many delays, has now been leaked by Tamil Blasters (formerly Tamil Rockers) website. The unfortunate leak within hours of its release can affect Maanaadu film’s collection at the box office.

According to media reports, the film has registered a massive opening in Tamil Nadu and grossed a little above Rs 8.5 crores on day one of its release in the state. Early morning shows and first shows in many theatres were cancelled amid confusion over release date but Maanaadu has turned out to be the fourth-best opening day box office of this year after ‘Annaatthe’, ‘Maaster’, and ‘Karnan’. Its collections in the coming days might get impacted after the movie was leaked online.

Maanaadu was originally set to be released on November 4. However, the producer postponed the release by two weeks and decided to release it on November 25 to avoid the clash with Rajinikanth’s Annaatthe and Vishal’s Enemy. The makers avoided the clash to get more screens to register a good collection at the box office.

The film, based on the concept of the time loop, is reportedly impressing the moviegoers and also receiving good reviews from film critics. In the film helmed by director Venkat Prabhu, Silambarasan is essaying the role of a Muslim youngster Abdul Khaaliq. Simbu’s character is trapped in a time loop and navigates through his thoughts

The film shot in Tamil has been dubbed as Time Loop in Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindu languages. Apart from Silambarasan TR aka Simbu, the film features SJ Suryah and Kalyani Priyadarshan in the lead roles. Yuvan Shankar Raja has composed the music for the film.

