Simi Garewal Asks Troll to Get His 'Eyes Checked' for Confusing Her With Another Actor in Bikini

Veteran actress Simi Garewal is known for her movies like Do Badan, Saathi, Mera Naam Joker, Siddharth, and Karz. She recently encountered an insulting tweet on Twitter. The user tried to take a dig at her by posting a picture of an actress decked in a bikini confusing her with Garewal.

As the coronavirus cases are at a peak in Maharashtra, Simi has been expressing her disappointment at the inefficiency of the state government in curbing the virus spread. Not long ago, she criticised the government for promoting religious congregations and political rallies on one hand and asking people to wear masks even in the private cars on the other hand. She questioned the logic behind this “irrational order to wear a mask even as a lone occupant in a private car."

While responding to Simi’s post, one of the Twitter users seemed to take a jibe at the actress by passing a derogatory remark at her.

Sorry - who is she? I don’t who this female is…— Simi Garewal (@Simi_Garewal) April 15, 2021

Simi got offended by the troll and reprimanded the user by asking him to get his

“eyes checked". The picture was of the actress Nazneen, from the 1976 movie Chalte Chalte. Simi was also a part of the same movie and even shot some scenes together with the actress.

Lately, Simi was in news for responding to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s interview with Oprah Winfrey. Commenting on their lives as Royals and the harassment they had to face, she tweeted that she could not believe even a single phrase that Meghan mentioned in the interview. She added that Meghan was trying to portray her as a sufferer and utilising the race card to acquire sympathy. She dubbed Meghan’s actions as ‘Evil’.

Later, Simi faced backlash for her comment and wrote, “I withdraw the phrase ‘evil’. It was extreme. Calculating would have been extra acceptable…”

