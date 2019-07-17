Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Simi Garewal to Return with Iconic Chat Show; Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh to be First Guests

Rendezvous was among the earliest celeb chat shows on Indian television with Simi Garewal inviting biggies from the world of entertainment, politics and sports, and discussing with them their lives, work and controversies.

News18.com

Updated:July 17, 2019, 10:22 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Simi Garewal to Return with Iconic Chat Show; Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh to be First Guests
Simi Garewal, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. (Images: Instagram)
Loading...

Veteran actress and host Simi Garewal is all set to return with her iconic celeb chat show Rendezvous with Simi Garewal, 15 years after its last episode aired on television.

Garewal wants to open big and she has got Bollywood’s glitziest pair to mark the show’s comeback. According to Garewal, she’ll begin the new season with none other than Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. "I have never revealed names till I've shot the episode. But I'll reveal this — Deepika and Ranveer have promised their first interview together (as a married couple) for Rendezvous,” she told Mid-Day.

However, there will be no change in the show’s conversational format in the new season, which is likely to stream on Garewal’s YouTube channel. Talking about it, the Karz actress said, "Why would I change the format [to include] more gossip and games? People resort to games when they cannot make a conversation. It's an easy way out! No research needed! [But] Rendezvous is about getting to 'know' the person.”

Rendezvous was among the earliest celeb chat shows on Indian television with Garewal inviting biggies from the world of entertainment, politics and sports, and discussing with them their lives, work and controversies. The show was known for striking heart-to-heart, detailed conversations with celebs, revealing little-known details about their lives.

Among its most notable invitees include Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan, Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, Aishwarya Rai, Rekha, Hrithik Roshan, Kareena Kapoor and the late Jayalalithaa. 

Follow @News18Movies for more.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram