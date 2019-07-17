Simi Garewal to Return with Iconic Chat Show; Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh to be First Guests

Veteran actress and host Simi Garewal is all set to return with her iconic celeb chat show Rendezvous with Simi Garewal, 15 years after its last episode aired on television.

Garewal wants to open big and she has got Bollywood’s glitziest pair to mark the show’s comeback. According to Garewal, she’ll begin the new season with none other than Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. "I have never revealed names till I've shot the episode. But I'll reveal this — Deepika and Ranveer have promised their first interview together (as a married couple) for Rendezvous,” she told Mid-Day.

However, there will be no change in the show’s conversational format in the new season, which is likely to stream on Garewal’s YouTube channel. Talking about it, the Karz actress said, "Why would I change the format [to include] more gossip and games? People resort to games when they cannot make a conversation. It's an easy way out! No research needed! [But] Rendezvous is about getting to 'know' the person.”

Rendezvous was among the earliest celeb chat shows on Indian television with Garewal inviting biggies from the world of entertainment, politics and sports, and discussing with them their lives, work and controversies. The show was known for striking heart-to-heart, detailed conversations with celebs, revealing little-known details about their lives.

Among its most notable invitees include Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan, Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, Aishwarya Rai, Rekha, Hrithik Roshan, Kareena Kapoor and the late Jayalalithaa.

