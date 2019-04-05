LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Similarity Between Kalank's Character Names and a Book Could be a Coincidence, Says Varun Dhawan

'Kalank' is produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. It will release on April 17.

News18.com

Updated:April 5, 2019, 7:01 PM IST
Varun Dhawan attended the ongoing International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Panaji. (Image: Instagram)
Varun Dhawan's Kalank is all set to hit the screens on April 17, with Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit, Sonakshi Sinha, Alia Bhatt, Kunal Kemmu and Aditya Roy Kapur also gracing the star-studded cast of the period drama film. However, there were media reports and fans' reactions circulating on the internet that likened the plot of the film to a 1999 book What the Body Remembers, authored by Shauna Singh Baldwin.

Varun has now come forward denying the film's plot resemblance to the Sauna Singh's book. In an event of Ishq 104.8 FM Varun told reporters, "I have not read that book, I have no knowledge about that. But I don’t think the premise is the same because our actual premise has not yet opened in the promos. Yes, there is a love story but the film is a lot more than that."

He added, "Once people watch it they can make up their mind about that. But as far as I know, Karan had this story for a very long time which he wanted me to do. I don’t know about the character names, it could be a coincidence. No one will be that stupid, that even if one had to copy, they would change names, why would the names be retained?"

At first glance, there appears to be plot similarities between the film and the book. They feature similar story lines, in the sense that both are about two women getting married to the same person. The first wife cannot bear children for the family and, in turn, the man marries a young girl from the village. Coincidentally, the names of the characters played by Alia Bhatt and Sonakshi Sinha in Kalank are same as in the book.

Varun's statement clarifies the filmmakers stand to a certain extent. It remains to be seen how the film has been realised by director Abhishek Varman and writers Shibani Bathija and Varman. Kalank is produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.

