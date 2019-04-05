English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Similarity Between Kalank's Character Names and a Book Could be a Coincidence, Says Varun Dhawan
'Kalank' is produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. It will release on April 17.
Varun Dhawan attended the ongoing International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Panaji. (Image: Instagram)
Loading...
Varun Dhawan's Kalank is all set to hit the screens on April 17, with Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit, Sonakshi Sinha, Alia Bhatt, Kunal Kemmu and Aditya Roy Kapur also gracing the star-studded cast of the period drama film. However, there were media reports and fans' reactions circulating on the internet that likened the plot of the film to a 1999 book What the Body Remembers, authored by Shauna Singh Baldwin.
Varun has now come forward denying the film's plot resemblance to the Sauna Singh's book. In an event of Ishq 104.8 FM Varun told reporters, "I have not read that book, I have no knowledge about that. But I don’t think the premise is the same because our actual premise has not yet opened in the promos. Yes, there is a love story but the film is a lot more than that."
He added, "Once people watch it they can make up their mind about that. But as far as I know, Karan had this story for a very long time which he wanted me to do. I don’t know about the character names, it could be a coincidence. No one will be that stupid, that even if one had to copy, they would change names, why would the names be retained?"
At first glance, there appears to be plot similarities between the film and the book. They feature similar story lines, in the sense that both are about two women getting married to the same person. The first wife cannot bear children for the family and, in turn, the man marries a young girl from the village. Coincidentally, the names of the characters played by Alia Bhatt and Sonakshi Sinha in Kalank are same as in the book.
Varun's statement clarifies the filmmakers stand to a certain extent. It remains to be seen how the film has been realised by director Abhishek Varman and writers Shibani Bathija and Varman. Kalank is produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Varun has now come forward denying the film's plot resemblance to the Sauna Singh's book. In an event of Ishq 104.8 FM Varun told reporters, "I have not read that book, I have no knowledge about that. But I don’t think the premise is the same because our actual premise has not yet opened in the promos. Yes, there is a love story but the film is a lot more than that."
He added, "Once people watch it they can make up their mind about that. But as far as I know, Karan had this story for a very long time which he wanted me to do. I don’t know about the character names, it could be a coincidence. No one will be that stupid, that even if one had to copy, they would change names, why would the names be retained?"
At first glance, there appears to be plot similarities between the film and the book. They feature similar story lines, in the sense that both are about two women getting married to the same person. The first wife cannot bear children for the family and, in turn, the man marries a young girl from the village. Coincidentally, the names of the characters played by Alia Bhatt and Sonakshi Sinha in Kalank are same as in the book.
Varun's statement clarifies the filmmakers stand to a certain extent. It remains to be seen how the film has been realised by director Abhishek Varman and writers Shibani Bathija and Varman. Kalank is produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
-
Friday 08 March , 2019
Captain Marvel Review: Brie Larson Marvel's First Female Superhero
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Friday 22 March , 2019 Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
Thursday 14 March , 2019 Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
Friday 08 March , 2019 Captain Marvel Review: Brie Larson Marvel's First Female Superhero
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Irrfan Khan Returns to Work with 'Angrezi Medium', Makers Share Picture from Udaipur
- See James Cameron and Vin Diesel Discussing Avatar Sequels in Instagram Video
- 'I Know a Lot About Wind': Donald Trump Finally Tells the Truth, While Lying
- MacKenzie Bezos Joins Twitter to Announce She's Single, Gets Flooded by Proposals to Mingle
- Robert Downey Jr Giving Out Gifts to Fans, Avengers Endgame Cast As He Rings in 54th Birthday
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results