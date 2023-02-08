Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani got married on February 7 in Jaisalmer. Ever since the first wedding pictures were put out, fans have been all hearts for the couple. However, a section of netizens also dug up previous wedding photos of other Bollywood celebs and spotted an interesting similarity.

A Twitter user shared wedding pictures of Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal, Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul, Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli and also placed Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra’s alongside them. Surprisingly, all the four pairs wore pastel coloured wedding outfits. The user asked, “Is this a trend now?”

Is this a trend now? pic.twitter.com/85SdAgf4vP— Shweta Kukreja (@ShwetaKukreja_) February 8, 2023

Interestingly, celebrity photographer Joseph Radhik and his team captured the weddings of Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul, Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal, and Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma.

Meanwhile, another Twitter user wrote, “Isse pehle bhi shaadiyan hoti thi." “One couple from different dimensions," wrote another one.

While Sidharth and Kiara’s wedding looks were designed by Manish Malhotra, Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul wore Anamika Khanna’s design. Natasha Dalal designed her own wedding attire, while Sabyasachi designed the bridal looks of Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli.

Speaking of Kiara Advani’s bridal look, designer Manish Malhotra had earlier shared on social media, “The lehenga features intricate embroidery detailing of the roman architecture, inspired by the special love the newlyweds share for the city of domes. Real swarvoski crystals are embellished to embrace our signature sparkle. The captivating #ManishMalhotraBride glows in Manish Malhotra Bespoke Diamond Jewellery for her big day. The exclusive set features an exquisite composition of ultra-fine handcut diamonds crafted with rare Zambian emeralds".

“Siddharth opted for the perfect amalgamation of whimsical and dreamy in a custom Manish Malhotra creation. Exuding old world charm, Siddharth wears a metallic gold sherwani with an exquisite royal lustre. The sherwani features our classic signatures, hints of ivory threadwork, gold zardozi and badla work, handcrafted with utmost finesse. The #ManishMalhotraGroom completes his look with our handcrafted Manish Malhotra Polki Jewellery by Raniwala 1881 studded with extremely fine uncut diamonds for the perfect regal look," the designer added.

Sidharth and Kiara got married on February 7 in Jaisalmer in the presence of their close friends and family members. While the couple never made their relationship official, their marriage confirmed all their dating rumours. The duo reportedly fell in love while shooting for Shershaah.

