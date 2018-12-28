Simmba: Akshay Kumar's Cameo in Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan Starrer Leaked Online and Fans Cannot Keep Calm
Hours after the release of Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan starrer Simmba, a part of the film is leaked online.
Widely being shared on social media platforms, the clip has the Padman actor dressed in the uniform of a policeman flaunting the batch named Veer Suryavanshi. While in the trailer it was already revealed that Ajay Devgan has a stunning cameo in the film, Akshay Kumar's special appearance was kept under wraps.
Now, that his cameo is leaked, fans are going gaga over the segment. While one of the fans said, "Karan Johar and Rohit Shetty knows perfectly how to pull audiences in theatres, they've added Ajay Devgan's and Akshay Kumar's cameo in #Simmba and it is a Master Stroke. Well played" Another excited fan called Akshay cameo as mass hysteria.
Here's what fans to have to say about Akshay Kumar's cameo:
Action ka baap @akshaykumar as a #VeerSuryavanshi— Deep Valesha (@Deepvalesha1) December 27, 2018
Faad dala re Faad dala
BGM is uff #simmba pic.twitter.com/Pqftt59cTm
The Biggest Fan Of @akshaykumar Sir Is Undoubtedly @RanveerOfficial— Gourav Singh (@Gourav_Akki) December 28, 2018
It's A Treat To Have SIMMBA AND SOORYAWANSHI In One Frame Together
Can't Wait At All For #Veersooryavanshi #RohitShetty pic.twitter.com/gZp6Ni66JW
Yeh hovey hai #STARDOM!— Primal Alpha and 8765 Others (@primal_alpha) December 28, 2018
Congratulations to #simmba makers for creating first ever shared universe in Indian Cinema. Should we call it #Copverse or #Policeverse? #Singham will team up with #VeerSuryavanshi and #simmba soon.https://t.co/BvNZcdMOjb
So It's Proved That #RohitShetty Can Make A Complete Mass Entertainer With All The Elements— NoDDy (@NakulnC789) December 28, 2018
(Songs, Comedy, Engaging Screenplay, Fights & Herogiri)
It Would Be Treat To Watch #Simmba #Singham & #VeerSooryavanshi Together In A Movie#RanveerSingh #AkshayKumar#AjayDevgn
AKSHAY KUMAR As a DAREDEVIL cop "SURYAVANSHI" Is in #Simmba.OMG OMG OMG..ye toh expectation se v jada mil gaya:) PS-pls bhailog ab akshay vs ajay karke ladne mat lag jana.both r THE BEST..— SAYANTI (@SaySayuu) December 27, 2018
Starring Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan in lead roles, Simmba is a Hindi remake of Telugu movie Temper, which features Jr NTR.
The film sees Ranveer as Sangram Bhalerao (Simmba), a corrupt cop who becomes a crusader of women’s safety after a girl he treats as his younger sister gets raped. The film features Sonu Sood in a negative role, Ashutosh Rana as a senior cop and Sara Ali Khan as Ranveer’s romantic interest.
The film has also got applauding reviews from the critics. Priyanka Sinha Jha of News18 rated the film with 3.5/5 stars and wrote, "What Shetty does really well though is adding the commercial bells and whistles complete with song-dance, maar-dhaad and emotionally-charged sequences that are critical to a film driven by sheer star power. A well-calculated cameo by Ajay Devgn is designed to send the crowds in a frenzy as is a surprise appearance by a certain Veer Suryavanshi (a superstar addition that sets the stage for an even bigger sequel) at the end. The seeds for the next edition of Simmba have already been sown. Sara Ali Khan, a confident new addition to the Hindi film heroine category will benefit from being part of this film that threatens to become a massive franchise."
