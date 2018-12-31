Simmba Box Office Day 3: Ranveer Singh’s Film Earns Rs 100 Crore Worldwide Within First Weekend
Simmba is making big money overseas, earning Rs 24.22 crore in the first two days in key markets.
Image: Instagram/Simmba
The Rohit Shetty directorial starring Ranveer Singh has raked in at least Rs 76 crore in India alone within the first three days of its release, reports Box Office India.
Growing from strength to strength, the film—which also stars Sara Ali Khan, Sonu Sood and Ashutosh Rana in important roles—earned Rs 20.72 crore on Friday and Rs 23.33 on Saturday, tweeted film trade analyst Taran Adarsh.
#Simmba roars on Day 2... While Mumbai circuit is exceptional, the other circuits that were slightly low on Day 1 have also picked up... Growth on Day 2 [vis-à-vis Day 1]: 12.60%... Expected to score big numbers today... Fri 20.72 cr, Sat 23.33 cr. Total: ₹ 44.05 cr. India biz.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 30, 2018
The film is also making big money overseas, earning Rs 24.22 crore in the first two days in key markets, including the US, Canada, the UK, UAE and Australia, tweeted Adarsh on Sunday.
#Simmba Overseas key markets...— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 30, 2018
* USA-Canada: Fri $ 488k, Sat $ 584k
* UAE-GCC: Thu $ 372k, Fri $ 520k, Sat $ 413k
* UK: Fri $ 87k, Sat $ 130k
* Australia + Fiji: Fri $ 144k, Sat $ 156k
* RoW: Fri $ 273k, Sat $ 307k
2-day total: $ 3.474 mn [₹ 24.22 cr].
👍👍👍
#OneWordReview…#Simmba: WINNER.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 27, 2018
Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
A solid, well-packaged entertainer with a powerful message... Rohit Shetty gets it right yet again... And so does Ranveer, who is outstanding... Whistles, claps, laughter assured... Expect a STORM at the BO... #SimmbaReview pic.twitter.com/jVCxMjjaF8
Co-produced by Shetty and Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, Simmba stars Singh as Sangram Bhalerao, a corrupt cop who becomes a crusader of women’s safety after a girl he treats as his younger sister gets raped.
Rating the film 2.5/5, News18’s Rajeev Masand wrote in his review, “Simmba, a remake of the Telugu blockbuster Temper, is ultimately one part Dabangg, one part Singham, and many parts frustrating old-fashioned 80s melodrama.”
“The best thing about the film is the conviction Ranveer Singh brings to it. He fills out the khaki uniform nicely, delivering both punches and punch lines with feeling. Even in the less satisfying second half, he breaks tense moments with an irreverence that’ll make you cheer,” he added.
Simmba released on December 28.
