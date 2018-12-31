LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Republic Day 2019
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
2-min read

Simmba Box Office Day 3: Ranveer Singh’s Film Earns Rs 100 Crore Worldwide Within First Weekend

Simmba is making big money overseas, earning Rs 24.22 crore in the first two days in key markets.

News18.com

Updated:December 31, 2018, 12:49 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Simmba Box Office Day 3: Ranveer Singh’s Film Earns Rs 100 Crore Worldwide Within First Weekend
Image: Instagram/Simmba
Simmba is roaring at the box office and how!

The Rohit Shetty directorial starring Ranveer Singh has raked in at least Rs 76 crore in India alone within the first three days of its release, reports Box Office India.

Growing from strength to strength, the film—which also stars Sara Ali Khan, Sonu Sood and Ashutosh Rana in important roles—earned Rs 20.72 crore on Friday and Rs 23.33 on Saturday, tweeted film trade analyst Taran Adarsh.




The film is also making big money overseas, earning Rs 24.22 crore in the first two days in key markets, including the US, Canada, the UK, UAE and Australia, tweeted Adarsh on Sunday.







Co-produced by Shetty and Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, Simmba stars Singh as Sangram Bhalerao, a corrupt cop who becomes a crusader of women’s safety after a girl he treats as his younger sister gets raped.

Rating the film 2.5/5, News18’s Rajeev Masand wrote in his review, “Simmba, a remake of the Telugu blockbuster Temper, is ultimately one part Dabangg, one part Singham, and many parts frustrating old-fashioned 80s melodrama.”

“The best thing about the film is the conviction Ranveer Singh brings to it. He fills out the khaki uniform nicely, delivering both punches and punch lines with feeling. Even in the less satisfying second half, he breaks tense moments with an irreverence that’ll make you cheer,” he added.

Simmba released on December 28.

Follow @News18Movies for more.

Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram