Simmba Box Office: Ranveer Singh's Biggest Opener Makes 20.7 Crores on Day 1

Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan starrer Simmba is garnering love from all corners. The film is well received by the audience and critics alike and the box office figures are paving way for its commercial success.The film made a collection of Rs. 20.7 crore nett on its day one. Detailing about the regional collection, Box Office India reported that the film had an amazing business in Mumbai and it went on to make a decent collection in Gujarat as well. "The circuit will come in at around 8 crore nett with Mumbai/ Maharashtra being excellent and Gujarat being very good. The numbers in Gujarat have not been good at all this year but this film has scored very well.""North India has done good business though ratios are low as Mumbai is very strong. The collections in Delhi / UP will be around 3.50-3.75 crore nett while East Punjab is 1.60 crore nett. Bihar has also done well collecting around 75 lakhs nett," the report added.Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh declared the film as the biggest opening for Ranveer Singh in terms of box office. He also informed that the film is performing better on day 2. "#Simmba gathered momentum during the course of the day, with evening/night shows supporting the film... Mumbai circuit is rocking... Emerges Ranveer Singh's biggest opening day... Day 2 performing better than Day 1... Fri ₹ 20.72 cr. India biz," read Taran's tweet.He also shared the opening figures of other Ranveer Singh's film.Simmba is a Hindi remake of Telugu movie Temper, which features Jr NTR.The film sees Ranveer as Sangram Bhalerao (Simmba), a corrupt cop who becomes a crusader of women's safety after a girl he treats as his younger sister gets raped. The film features Sonu Sood in a negative role, Ashutosh Rana as a senior cop and Sara Ali Khan as Ranveer's romantic interest.