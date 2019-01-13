English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Simmba Continues to Roar at the Box Office, Earns Rs 350 Crore Worldwide in 16 Days
With Simmba, Rohit Shetty now holds the record of having eight consecutive films in the Rs 100 crore (net domestic box office) club.
Ranveer Singh in a still from Simmba.
Ranveer Singh-starrer Simmba, backed by Reliance Entertainment, Rohit Shetty Picturez and Dharma Productions, has become the biggest Bollywood box office earner for all three production houses by collecting Rs 350 crore globally in 16 days since its release.
According to a statement by Reliance Entertainment, Simmba has entered the top 10 Bollywood films of all time in terms of net domestic box office collections. Released on December 28, 2018, the film stars Ranveer as a corrupt policeman.
Shetty, who is happy now that the film is "roaring globally", feels its success belongs not only to him but also to fans and the film fraternity. "It feels incredible to see the excitement and fabulous response of the audience for Simmba in cinema halls everywhere. I am very happy with the appreciation the film is garnering," he said.
Karan Johar said Dharma Productions is proud and ecstatic with Simmba. "Rohit Shetty is a mainstream maverick and this has been one of our best associations. I am looking forward to many more with him and his team. Simmba marks the beginning of a solid professional bond between Rohit and me. Personally, he is one of the best guys in the business and a true friend," he said.
The film also stars Sara Ali Khan, Sonu Sood, Siddharth Jadhav, Ashutosh Rana and Ajay Devgn.
