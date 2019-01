Simmba Early Reviews: Twitterati Declare Ranveer Singh-Sara Ali Khan Film 'Paisa Vasool' Entertainer

#OneWordReview…#Simmba: WINNER.

Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️

A solid, well-packaged entertainer with a powerful message... Rohit Shetty gets it right yet again... And so does Ranveer, who is outstanding... Whistles, claps, laughter assured... Expect a STORM at the BO... #SimmbaReview pic.twitter.com/jVCxMjjaF8 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 27, 2018

#SIMMBA



BLOCKBUSTER FOR SURE



REVIEWS 🔥🔥🔥🔥 — PRAVIN (@PravinAjayFan) December 28, 2018

BLOCKBUSTER ALLOVER from the 1st show audience r going crazy for this flick many housefull shows r reporting in the early morning shows @RSPicturez has robbers the box office look like HUGE WINNER 👏👍👌 #simmba — @naveena61077560 (@naveena61077561) December 28, 2018

#Simmba #SimmbaReview Blockbuster. 🌟 🌟 🌟 5 out of 5 Star 🌟 🌟 Perfect family entertainer @RelianceEnt whistles,claps, . Fantastic Comedy, Dhamakedar Action, Dabbang Entry of 2 Bollywood Superstars and very strong 💪🏻 social message . This movie will rule your hearts. 👏🏻👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/bKfOilfU0W — Arjun (@Arjuncapone) December 28, 2018

#RanveerSingh is baap of

Entertainment , whether it is

On-screen or off screen ,

Undoubtedly @RanveerOfficial

is going to be next mega star

& will get loved frm all gener

audience masses and classes ,

2018 will end with #Simmba 's

Box-office storm ✌️#SimmbaReview — Vinay Savashe (@vinayaksavashe) December 28, 2018

#Simmba #SimmbaReview



4/5



It's Entertainment Entertainment Entertainment



Perfect tribute to #Temper#RanveerSingh made his own style delivery..



Pitch perfect in police station scenes and Court scene..👌👌👌👌👌👌👌👌👌👌 — Tight_Slapz (@Tight_Slapz) December 28, 2018

Rohit Shetty's new directorial Simmba releases amid high expectations today. Starring Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan in lead roles, Simmba is a Hindi remake of Telugu movie Temper, which features Jr NTR.The film sees Ranveer as Sangram Bhalerao (Simmba), a corrupt cop who becomes a crusader of women’s safety after a girl he treats as his younger sister gets raped. The film features Sonu Sood in a negative role, Ashutosh Rana as a senior cop and Sara Ali Khan as Ranveer’s romantic interest.The first reviews for the action cop drama began pouring in early Friday morning, and suggest that Simmba is a total "paisa vasool" entertainer. Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh rated the film 4 stars and called it a "winner."He wrote: "A solid, well-packaged entertainer with a powerful message... Rohit Shetty gets it right yet again... And so does Ranveer, who is outstanding... Whistles, claps, laughter assured... Expect a STORM at the BO... #SimmbaReview." (sic)One user tweeted, "If you are on the lookout for a totally masala, paisa vasool movie to end the year with a bang, we recommend you watch Simmba. The melodramatic, over-the-top film is sure to leave you on a high #RohitShetty and @RanveerOfficial."While another wrote: "And @RanveerOfficial started the year with a bang with #Padmaavat being a blockbuster and ends the year with a roar, with yet another blockbuster #Simmba."We have compiled a few early reactions to the film here:Follow @news18movies for more*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.