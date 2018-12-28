LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
3-min read

Simmba Early Reviews: Twitterati Declare Ranveer Singh-Sara Ali Khan Film 'Paisa Vasool' Entertainer

Starring Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan in lead roles, Simmba is a Hindi remake of Telugu movie Temper.

News18.com

Updated:December 28, 2018, 9:27 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Simmba Early Reviews: Twitterati Declare Ranveer Singh-Sara Ali Khan Film 'Paisa Vasool' Entertainer
Image: Instagram/Ranveer Singh
Rohit Shetty's new directorial Simmba releases amid high expectations today. Starring Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan in lead roles, Simmba is a Hindi remake of Telugu movie Temper, which features Jr NTR.

The film sees Ranveer as Sangram Bhalerao (Simmba), a corrupt cop who becomes a crusader of women’s safety after a girl he treats as his younger sister gets raped. The film features Sonu Sood in a negative role, Ashutosh Rana as a senior cop and Sara Ali Khan as Ranveer’s romantic interest.

The first reviews for the action cop drama began pouring in early Friday morning, and suggest that Simmba is a total "paisa vasool" entertainer. Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh rated the film 4 stars and called it a "winner."

He wrote: "A solid, well-packaged entertainer with a powerful message... Rohit Shetty gets it right yet again... And so does Ranveer, who is outstanding... Whistles, claps, laughter assured... Expect a STORM at the BO... #SimmbaReview." (sic)




One user tweeted, "If you are on the lookout for a totally masala, paisa vasool movie to end the year with a bang, we recommend you watch Simmba. The melodramatic, over-the-top film is sure to leave you on a high #RohitShetty and @RanveerOfficial."

While another wrote: "And @RanveerOfficial started the year with a bang with #Padmaavat being a blockbuster and ends the year with a roar, with yet another blockbuster #Simmba."

We have compiled a few early reactions to the film here:





















Follow @news18movies for more

Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram