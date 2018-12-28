Simmba Early Reviews: Twitterati Declare Ranveer Singh-Sara Ali Khan Film 'Paisa Vasool' Entertainer
Starring Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan in lead roles, Simmba is a Hindi remake of Telugu movie Temper.
Image: Instagram/Ranveer Singh
The film sees Ranveer as Sangram Bhalerao (Simmba), a corrupt cop who becomes a crusader of women’s safety after a girl he treats as his younger sister gets raped. The film features Sonu Sood in a negative role, Ashutosh Rana as a senior cop and Sara Ali Khan as Ranveer’s romantic interest.
The first reviews for the action cop drama began pouring in early Friday morning, and suggest that Simmba is a total "paisa vasool" entertainer. Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh rated the film 4 stars and called it a "winner."
He wrote: "A solid, well-packaged entertainer with a powerful message... Rohit Shetty gets it right yet again... And so does Ranveer, who is outstanding... Whistles, claps, laughter assured... Expect a STORM at the BO... #SimmbaReview." (sic)
#OneWordReview…#Simmba: WINNER.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 27, 2018
Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
A solid, well-packaged entertainer with a powerful message... Rohit Shetty gets it right yet again... And so does Ranveer, who is outstanding... Whistles, claps, laughter assured... Expect a STORM at the BO... #SimmbaReview pic.twitter.com/jVCxMjjaF8
One user tweeted, "If you are on the lookout for a totally masala, paisa vasool movie to end the year with a bang, we recommend you watch Simmba. The melodramatic, over-the-top film is sure to leave you on a high #RohitShetty and @RanveerOfficial."
While another wrote: "And @RanveerOfficial started the year with a bang with #Padmaavat being a blockbuster and ends the year with a roar, with yet another blockbuster #Simmba."
We have compiled a few early reactions to the film here:
Sab #Zero nai hote.. kuch HERO v hote hai 👊#simmba #SimmbaReview— Rabbi (@rabbikhann) December 28, 2018
#SIMMBA— PRAVIN (@PravinAjayFan) December 28, 2018
BLOCKBUSTER FOR SURE
REVIEWS 🔥🔥🔥🔥
BLOCKBUSTER ALLOVER from the 1st show audience r going crazy for this flick many housefull shows r reporting in the early morning shows @RSPicturez has robbers the box office look like HUGE WINNER 👏👍👌 #simmba— @naveena61077560 (@naveena61077561) December 28, 2018
#Simmba #SimmbaReview Blockbuster. 🌟 🌟 🌟 5 out of 5 Star 🌟 🌟 Perfect family entertainer @RelianceEnt whistles,claps, . Fantastic Comedy, Dhamakedar Action, Dabbang Entry of 2 Bollywood Superstars and very strong 💪🏻 social message . This movie will rule your hearts. 👏🏻👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/bKfOilfU0W— Arjun (@Arjuncapone) December 28, 2018
#RanveerSingh is baap of— Vinay Savashe (@vinayaksavashe) December 28, 2018
Entertainment , whether it is
On-screen or off screen ,
Undoubtedly @RanveerOfficial
is going to be next mega star
& will get loved frm all gener
audience masses and classes ,
2018 will end with #Simmba 's
Box-office storm ✌️#SimmbaReview
#Simmba #SimmbaReview— Tight_Slapz (@Tight_Slapz) December 28, 2018
4/5
It's Entertainment Entertainment Entertainment
Perfect tribute to #Temper#RanveerSingh made his own style delivery..
Pitch perfect in police station scenes and Court scene..👌👌👌👌👌👌👌👌👌👌
A solid, well-packaged entertainer with a powerful message... #Simmba @RanveerOfficial— Outlook AJ (@OutlookAJ_) December 28, 2018
