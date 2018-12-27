LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Simmba: Here's What Deepika Padukone Told Ranveer Singh After Watching the Film

Deepika Padukone is extremely excited and upbeat about husband, actor Ranveer Singh's new film Simmba, which releases this Friday.

News18.com

Updated:December 27, 2018, 12:12 PM IST
Image courtesy: Instagram/Karan Johar
Deepika Padukone is extremely excited and upbeat about husband actor Ranveer Singh's new film Simmba, which releases this Friday. Talking about it recently on the sidelines of an event, she said, "When I saw the trailer, I loved it. It’s a Rohit Shetty film and I have had the pleasure of working with him, creating one of my most memorable characters with him. It’s on its way to becoming a blockbuster. It has success written all over it.”

Director Rohit Shetty and producer Karan Johar’s Dharma Production held a special screening of the movie in Mumbai on Tuesday. Deepika, Ranveer’s father Jagjit Singh Bhavnani, mother Anju Bhavnani and sister Ritika were among the first ones to arrive at the screening.

The Simmba team also interacted with the media after the screening. When asked Ranveer what kind of reaction Deepika gave him after watching the film, he said, "She is very proud of me and as well as Rohit (Shetty) sir. She gave so many compliments to Rohit sir. So, I felt that should praise me as well."

Adding to Ranveer's comment, Rohit said, "We have an association since the film 'Chennai Express' so, she was very thrilled and very happy."

"I don't understand these statistics, number and figures. I am not a businessman. I am an artist so, you should ask me those type of questions," Ranveer said on being about his expectations on box-office opening for his film Simmba.

Ranveer plays a corrupt cop named ACP Sangram Bhalerao (Simmba) in the film, who turns over a new leaf after he deals with a rape case. The film also stars Sara Ali Khan and Sonu Sood in lead roles.

