English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Simon Cowell Reveals He 'Stole' the Idea for 'Britain's Got Talent' from a Rival Music Show
Music mogul Simon Cowell confesses that he 'stole the idea' for 'Britain's Got Talent' (BGT) from a rival music show.
Image courtesy: Getty Images
Loading...
Los Angeles: Music mogul Simon Cowell confesses that he 'stole the idea' for Britain's Got Talent (BGT) from a rival music show.
Speaking on The Paul McKenna Positivity Podcast, the 59-year-old said he began to think up the idea for BGT when he said he would prefer to see a singing dog over someone taking part in another music show, reports dailymail.co.uk.
It comes as the ITV prime time mainstay is set to kick off auditions for its 13th series on Friday, which will also see host Ant McPartlin's first day back at work following his drink-driving arrest in March.
Cowell explained: "It was just an idea I had in the kitchen one day, I was watching another competing music show and a girl was murdering Get Here by Olita Adams.
"I thought do you know what I would actually rather watch a show about a singing dog.
"And that's how Got Talent came along. And we developed it over a year and then we sold it. And this show will run for 20 years."
Cowell went on to admit he doesn't like seeing his show business rivals performing well with TV formats of their own, and likes to take inspiration from them and channel it into his own shows.
"We see a competing show and think: we will take a bit of that show and put it into ours," he said.
"But I am still incredibly competitive. When I see a competing show starting to do well I actually feel physically sick.
"I don't like my friends to do well. I really don't. Jealousy in a weird way is good for you. If you are not jealous of your competitors you are not going to win."
Follow @news18movies for more
Speaking on The Paul McKenna Positivity Podcast, the 59-year-old said he began to think up the idea for BGT when he said he would prefer to see a singing dog over someone taking part in another music show, reports dailymail.co.uk.
It comes as the ITV prime time mainstay is set to kick off auditions for its 13th series on Friday, which will also see host Ant McPartlin's first day back at work following his drink-driving arrest in March.
Cowell explained: "It was just an idea I had in the kitchen one day, I was watching another competing music show and a girl was murdering Get Here by Olita Adams.
"I thought do you know what I would actually rather watch a show about a singing dog.
"And that's how Got Talent came along. And we developed it over a year and then we sold it. And this show will run for 20 years."
Cowell went on to admit he doesn't like seeing his show business rivals performing well with TV formats of their own, and likes to take inspiration from them and channel it into his own shows.
"We see a competing show and think: we will take a bit of that show and put it into ours," he said.
"But I am still incredibly competitive. When I see a competing show starting to do well I actually feel physically sick.
"I don't like my friends to do well. I really don't. Jealousy in a weird way is good for you. If you are not jealous of your competitors you are not going to win."
Follow @news18movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Movie Review: The Accidental Prime Minister, Not An Engaging Watch
-
Friday 11 January , 2019
Amarjeet Singh | Super Fan's Struggles Behind Collecting Over 5000 Autographs
-
Sunday 13 January , 2019
Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
-
Wednesday 26 December , 2018
2018 : A Year Of Low Budget Movies
-
Sunday 30 December , 2018
2018: The Year Of Path-Breaking India Webseries
Movie Review: The Accidental Prime Minister, Not An Engaging Watch
Friday 11 January , 2019 Amarjeet Singh | Super Fan's Struggles Behind Collecting Over 5000 Autographs
Sunday 13 January , 2019 Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Wednesday 26 December , 2018 2018 : A Year Of Low Budget Movies
Sunday 30 December , 2018 2018: The Year Of Path-Breaking India Webseries
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ranveer Singh Singing 'Mere Do Anmol Ratan' for Rappers Divine and Naezy Will Leave You in Splits
- New Toyota Camry Hybrid Launched in India for Rs 36.95 Lakh
- Secret to Male Sexual Stamina is Veggies? PETA's New Ad on 'Toxic Masculinity' is a Total Facepalm
- Delhi Bride Gets Shot During Ceremony, Returns From Hospital To Continue Wedding Rituals
- Part-Time Working Mothers More Likely to Work Longer Without Pay
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results