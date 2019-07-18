Singa Penne Song from Vijay’s New Film Bigil Leaked Online
Directed by Atlee, Bigil stars Thalapathy Vijay and Nayanthara in lead roles. It is slated to release on Diwali this year.
Thalapathy Vijay in a still from Bigil. (Image: Twitter)
Singa Penne, the first song from Thalapathy Vijay’s much-talked-about upcoming project Bigil, has been leaked online.
While the makers are upset with the leak, fans and well-wishers went gee-whiz praising ‘Mozart of Madras’ AR Rahman for his wonderful composition. The makers are now taking additional precautionary measures to safeguard the content of their film.
Not just the composition, AR Rahman has also lent his voice to the 6- minute long peppy song, which has become an instant hit on social media and is garnering a lot of appreciation. Fans have been thanking Rahman for giving them another memorable song with #Singapenne becoming one of the top trends on Twitter within hours of the leak.
According to close sources, the makers had a plan to conduct the audio launch on Independence Day (August 15) and were soon to begin the preparations. Now, there might be a slight change in the plan. The makers are expected to make an announcement soon.
One of the major highlights of Bigil is its association with Vijay and Rahman. For the first time on the big screen, Vijay will be seen performing to a Rahman composition. Directed by Atlee, the movie is planned for a Diwali release and stars Nayanthara as the female lead.
