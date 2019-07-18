Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Singa Penne Song from Vijay’s New Film Bigil Leaked Online

Directed by Atlee, Bigil stars Thalapathy Vijay and Nayanthara in lead roles. It is slated to release on Diwali this year.

News18.com

Updated:July 18, 2019, 3:46 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Singa Penne Song from Vijay’s New Film Bigil Leaked Online
Thalapathy Vijay in a still from Bigil. (Image: Twitter)
Loading...

Singa Penne, the first song from Thalapathy Vijay’s much-talked-about upcoming project Bigil, has been leaked online.

While the makers are upset with the leak, fans and well-wishers went gee-whiz praising ‘Mozart of Madras’ AR Rahman for his wonderful composition. The makers are now taking additional precautionary measures to safeguard the content of their film.

Not just the composition, AR Rahman has also lent his voice to the 6- minute long peppy song, which has become an instant hit on social media and is garnering a lot of appreciation. Fans have been thanking Rahman for giving them another memorable song with #Singapenne becoming one of the top trends on Twitter within hours of the leak.

According to close sources, the makers had a plan to conduct the audio launch on Independence Day (August 15) and were soon to begin the preparations. Now, there might be a slight change in the plan. The makers are expected to make an announcement soon.

One of the major highlights of Bigil is its association with Vijay and Rahman. For the first time on the big screen, Vijay will be seen performing to a Rahman composition. Directed by Atlee, the movie is planned for a Diwali release and stars Nayanthara as the female lead.

Follow @News18Movies for more.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram