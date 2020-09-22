Singeetam Srinivasa Rao Comes Onboard for Prabhas-Deepika Padukone Starrer

Veteran filmmaker Singeetam Srinivasa Rao turned a year older on September 21. The makers of the upcoming film starring Prabhas and Deepika Padukone in the lead welcomed the director to the team. The production house of the yet-untitled film, Vyjayanthi Movies, made the announcement on the occasion of Singeetam Srinivasa Rao’s 89th birthday on social media.

Taking to Twitter, the official handle of Vyjayanthi Movies shared a poster in celebration of the news. The poster revealed that the production house, on completing 50 years in the industry, is welcoming Singeetam Garu to the magnum opus as the team’s mentor. The producers on behalf of the team extended their gratitude to the filmmaker using his quarantine time also for the film.

“A long awaited dream finally comes true. We are thrilled to welcome #SingeetamSrinivasaRao Garu to our epic. His creative superpowers will surely be a guiding force for us. #Prabhas @deepikapadukone @nagashwin7@AshwiniDuttCh@VyjayanthiFilms,” reads the tweet.

A long awaited dream finally comes true. We are thrilled to welcome #SingeetamSrinivasaRao Garu to our epic. His creative superpowers will surely be a guiding force for us.#Prabhas @deepikapadukone @nagashwin7 @AshwiniDuttCh @VyjayanthiFilms pic.twitter.com/Mxvbs2s7R9 — Vyjayanthi Movies (@VyjayanthiFilms) September 21, 2020

Legendary director Singeetam Srinivasa Rao is known for helming films like Apoorva Sagodharargal, Michael Madana Kama Rajan, Mayuri and Aditya 369. Currently, he is on the road to recovery after testing COVID-19 positive.

Coming back to the film, the big budget project is touted to be one-of-a-kind futuristic sci-fi thriller. The yet-to-be-titled film marks the maiden union of Prabhas and Deepika Padukone.

The film’s director, Nag Ashwin had earlier in a tweet claimed that the upcoming project will not just be a pan-Indian film, but will be “pan-world”. He also said the first time collaboration of the two big stars in the lead will also be a point of the highlight of the film.

The film will be trilingual, releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages. Prabhas’ 21st film is expected to go on floors in early 2021. It will be released sometime in late 2021 or 2022.