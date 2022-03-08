Singer Aastha Gill Becomes Latest Target of Trolls For Posing on Toilet Bowl

Singer Aastha Gill has come under fire for her latest post on Instagram. She has shared a picture in which the actor is wearing a blue mini skirt, colour coordinated jacket and white heels. She has captioned the picture “Pose".

Without any doubt, Aastha looks ravishingly gorgeous, setting major fashion and style goals. However, the unusual part for which Aastha is being ridiculed is the place where the picture was clicked. In the picture, the singer is posing in a bathroom, just in front of the toilet bowl.

Her fans were astonished to see the post. While some praised her and showered heart emoticons, others weren’t amused. Some Instagram users asked if she couldn’t find any other place for a photoshoot.

Some lambasted the singer, saying that such private moments shouldn’t be shared on social media. Many suggested that the picture could be used for meme content.

Another section questioned the need for posting such pictures.

On the work front, Aastha’s latest work is the second season of Smule 123 Riyaaz, India’s first digital-only reality singing contest. Aastha, Amaal Mallik and Lisa Mishra will be the mentors for the show. At the end of every week, three winners will be chosen.

After the completion of 6 weeks, 18 winners will get a chance to work on a music video with three mentors. The best thing about this contest is that it requires online participation. It means that viewers can record their singing as many times as they want. They can thus choose the best one from the many clips. To participate, you need to download the Smule app and click on the 123 Riyaaz banner.

