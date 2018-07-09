Singer-actor Amrinder Gill Launches Poster of Punjabi Film Based on Bhangra

Punjabi film industry is finally coming up with a film that is all set to flaunt the spirit of Punjab’s folk dance Bhangra. Well-known Punjabi actor and singer Amrinder Gill today released poster of his upcoming films‘Ashke’ which is all set to hit theatres on 27th July this year.Film’s poster shows an eight member Bhangra team along with their coach standing in front of Khalsa College, Amritsar. Amrinder who has earlier given hits such as Goreyan Nu DaffaKaro, Angrej, Love Punjab, Lahoriye etc will be seen playing captain of Bhangra team in the film.Ashke is said to be close to Amrinder’s heart because he used to be part of Khalsa College, Amritsar’s Bhangra team. Satwinder Singh who is Amrinder’s junior and a friend from Khalsa College says, “Different colleges and universities of Punjab are a huge platform for bhangra teams who get to perform at Youth festivals annually. Even Amrinder used to represent his team at Youth festivals. Amrinder along with film’s producer Karaj Gill who is also my senior from Khalsa College wanted to make a film on Bhangra from a long time.”Amrinder, Karaj’s company Rhythm Boyz Entertainment and HayerOmjee Studios looked out for best Bhangra performers from all over Punjab and made them part of the film. This eight member team includes Amrinder, singer Gurshabad and six other Bhangra performers from Khalsa College, Patiala, DAV College Jalandhar, Panjab Agricultural University, Ludhiana and Patel Memorial National College, Rajpura.Interestingly the film doesn’t give details about its director. Story, screenplay and dialogue writer turned director-actor Amberdeep Singh who has earlier worked with Amrinder and Karaj in their previous films and also helped Ashke’s team says, “We are not telling director’s name as it is a surprise for all. Film’s trailer will come out in a few days and then everyone will get to know about it. It is a contemporary story that will revolve around Bhangra.”Other cast of the film includes JaswinderBhalla and Hobby Dhaliwal who will be seen playing Bhangra coaches. The film will also mark debut of TV actor Sanjeeda Sheikh.Ashke has been shot both in India as well as Canada.