Singer, Actor, Anchor Sivaangi Joins The Cast of Vadivelu-Starrer Naai Sekar Returns

Singer Sivaangi first rose to fame after she participated in Star Vijay singing competition TV show Super Singer 7. And then in 2020, she appeared as a clown in the comedy cooking show, Cook With Clown, which helped gain her popularity. Sivaangi will soon be seen in actor and comedian Vadivelu’s upcoming film Naai Sekar Returns.

Revealing the cast and crew, the makers of the film announced that Cook with Clown’s Sivaangi and Doctor fame director Redin Kingsley will be seen in the film. Helmed by Suraaj, the cast and crew of the film performed a puja on Monday.

Bankrolled by Lyca Production, the film is promised to be an all-time entertainer. Let us tell you that the makers had initially titled the film Naai Sekar, but it later changed to Naai Sekar Returns.

The first look poster was earlier released in October by the makers. In the poster, Vadivelu was seen dressed in a suit and seated on a royal chair holding four chained dogs of different breeds. An Indian breed dog was also seen beside his chair without a chain. The Music of the film will be composed by Santhosh Narayanan.

Sivaangi has also shared the news on her social media with her friends and fans. Posting on her Instagram about joining the cast of Naai Sekar Returns, Sivaangi wrote, “It is a great pleasure to work with Vadivelu Sir in this film and I want the blessings of all of you."

Sivaangi was listed by the Indiaglitz website as the “Most Desirable Woman on Television 2020. The TV starlet has a huge fan following on social media and is celebrated for her comic timing and skills as a singer. Her pairing with Ashwin in the recent season of Cook With Clown is a hit among the TV audience.

