Singer Adarsh Shinde's 'Special Appreciation' For Brother Utkarsh Shinde

Singer Adarsh Shinde, who is quite active on social media, shared a post, which is currently garnering a lot of attention from netizens. His brother and Bigg Boss fame Utkarsh Shinde — after completing the third season of the reality show — has turned to acting. He is trying to create a new identity in this field. Soon, he will be seen playing a historical character on-screen. Utkarsh will play an important role in veteran actor-filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar’s upcoming directorial film, Vedat Marathe Veer Daudle Saat. Thus, to appreciate his work in the film, Adarsh shared a special post for his brother.

Adarsh wrote, “Very happy to share this poster. It’s been a while since the poster was released but I am sharing it today. Utkarsh Shinde, it’s great to see the hard work you’re doing to make this role, special appreciation to you. Day and night training is going on, so, surely, your work will be good. We the audience will get to see “Suryaji Dandkar” in your form, I am very happy that you will live this role and what you will learn from this role. Keep it up. Now the eagerness of going to watch this movie in theatres has increased. Best of luck to your entire team.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adarsh Shinde | आदर्श शिंदे (@adarshshinde)



Seeing Adarsh’s post, netizens commented and congratulated Utkarsh for his new project.

Utkarsh has previously played the role of Saint Chokhamel in the Sony Marathi serial, Dnyaneshwar Mauli. Utkarsh is a doctor by profession. He was in Pune for many years to pursue his education. He is currently trying his luck in acting.

The historical film Vedat Marathe Veer Daudle Saat is bankrolled by Vaseem Qureshi. The movie features actor Akshay Kumar in the key role of the greatest Maratha warrior Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, along with actors Jay Dudhane, Vishal Nikam, Virat Madke, Hardeek Joshi, among others. The movie is reportedly going to be a festive release, which will hit the cinemas on Diwali in 2023.

