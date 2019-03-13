English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Singer Alice Cooper Defends Johnny Depp Against Abuse Allegations Made by Amber Heard
In support of Johnny Depp, Alice Cooper said the allegations are 'totally not true'.
After Johnny Depp filed a defamation lawsuit of USD 50 million against ex-wife Amber Heard, singer Alice Cooper has come out in defense of his Hollywood Vampires bandmate. Heard had earlier filed for a restraining order against Depp during their divorce for assaulting her.
In support of Depp, the prominent singer said, “All the stuff you heard last year about Johnny, 99 percent was just bull. I’ve never seen him look better in my life. I’ve never seen him happier. I’ve never heard him play better, and the way the press would have it is he’s a total destruction and ready to die. Totally not true.”
This is not the first time that a major celebrity has shielded Depp. Earlier, author of Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them J K Rowling defended his inclusion in the Harry Potter spin-off franchise Fantastic Beasts, where he plays the role of Gellert Grindelwald. Rowling had stated, “Based on our understanding of the circumstances, the filmmakers and I are not only comfortable sticking with our original casting, but genuinely happy to have Johnny playing a major character in the movies.”
The Pirates of the Caribbean star was accused of domestic abuse by Heard, who wrote an op-ed titled I spoke up against sexual violence — and faced our culture’s wrath. That has to change., detailing her trauma while she was still married to Depp between February 2015 to May 2016.
Depp had recently filed a lawsuit against Heard insinuating that the op-ed published in the Washington Post negatively affected his career, while creating opportunities for Heard's Aquaman that released right after the article made its appearance.
