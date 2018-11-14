Singer Alleges Harassment at a Soiree Organised by Police in West Bengal

A West Bengal-based playback singer Mekhla Dasgupta – who shot to fame after participating in a reality TV show ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa’ - has alleged that she was humiliated and harassed at a musical event organised by the police at Dantan in West Midnapore district.The incident took place on November 10, and she recounted her ordeal on Facebook Live while coming back home in a private car. She said that she is feeling helpless after the incident.She went live on Facebook once more on November 11. In her live, she alleged that a section of policemen started creating problem when she began her programme.“They started shouting and asked me rudely to sing dance song. I think they were drunk and asked me to concentrate on the left side of the stage as they want to appease a selected few sitting there. I felt humiliated. It was scary. Not the least, they asked me to sing dance songs by going close to the selected few guests siting on the left side of the platform,” said the singer.“Trouble started when I refused to follow their rude gestures and instructions. The men started making gestures which made me uncomfortable. I was abused by a section of people sitting there. It seems that they started thinking that I am a Baiji,” she said.Though Mekhla didn’t lodge any police complaint till Tuesday evening, but the district police started an investigation in to the matter.“We are going through the video clips of the soiree and trying to find out what exactly happened there. If we find any policemen guilty, then departmental action will be taken against them,” a senior district police officer said.Mekhla has lent her voice for songs in Bengali films like ‘Dekh Kemon Lage’ and ‘Baje Bina.’