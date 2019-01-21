Singer Ariana Grande in a Soup as Three Rappers Accuse Her of Plagiarism

Give me my credit. Period https://t.co/Akhp2BXcuY — Soulja Boy (Young Drako) 💲🔌🔫 (@souljaboy) January 19, 2019

Rappers Soulja Boy and 2 Chainz have called out singer Ariana Grande for allegedly copying their work for her latest track 7 Rings.The latest single, which is a part of her popular album, Thank U, Next, was an instant rage all thanks to Ariana's rap about her money, Tiffany rings and so on. Earlier this month, Ariana was also accused of stealing lyrics by rapper Princess Nokia for the same song, reports foxnews.com.According to Princess Nokia, the song also 'riffs' off Mine, her track from 2017 mixtape 1992 Deluxe about reclaiming black women's hair styles as their own.7 Rings' chorus also reportedly bares a striking resemblance to the chorus of 2 Chainz's 2011 song Spend It. Fans of Chainz also noted similarities between the setting of 7 Rings, a pink trap house, and his Pink Trap House from 2017. The Pink Trap House was real and visitable, the primary promotional image of Chainz album promotion as well as providing free HIV testing in Atlanta.Co-produced by Ariana with her long time collaborator, Tommy Brown, 7 Rings begins with a riff on The Sound Of Music's My Favourite Things, and features a sample of Notorious B.I.G.'s Gimme The Loot at the bridge, said junkee.com.Soulja Boy alleged that Ariana stole from his song Pretty Boy Swag. He replied to a tweet in which Ariana, 25, thanked her friends who were featured in the 7 Rings video, writing, "Give me my credit. Period."He later followed up with the message, "You're a thief." He also posted a fan-made video that compared both the tracks.Soulja Boy has previously accused rapper Drake of stealing his musical style.According to TMZ sources who were involved in the recording, 7 Rings was not just a random song title. Shortly after her breakup with Pete Davidson, Ariana reportedly went out with her friends to a jewellery store and bought seven engagement rings for them. The lyrics of 7 Rings also feature references to her breakups, just like Thank U, Next.