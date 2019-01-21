English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Singer Ariana Grande in a Soup as Three Rappers Accuse Her of Plagiarism
After Princess Nokia, Ariana Grande is being accused of plagiarism by rappers Soulja Boy and 2 Chainz over her latest hit 7 Rings.
File photo of Ariana Grande. (Photo credit: AP)
Loading...
Rappers Soulja Boy and 2 Chainz have called out singer Ariana Grande for allegedly copying their work for her latest track 7 Rings.
The latest single, which is a part of her popular album, Thank U, Next, was an instant rage all thanks to Ariana's rap about her money, Tiffany rings and so on. Earlier this month, Ariana was also accused of stealing lyrics by rapper Princess Nokia for the same song, reports foxnews.com.
According to Princess Nokia, the song also ‘riffs’ off Mine, her track from 2017 mixtape 1992 Deluxe about reclaiming black women’s hair styles as their own.
7 Rings' chorus also reportedly bares a striking resemblance to the chorus of 2 Chainz’s 2011 song Spend It. Fans of Chainz also noted similarities between the setting of 7 Rings, a pink trap house, and his Pink Trap House from 2017. The Pink Trap House was real and visitable, the primary promotional image of Chainz album promotion as well as providing free HIV testing in Atlanta.
Co-produced by Ariana with her long time collaborator, Tommy Brown, 7 Rings begins with a riff on The Sound Of Music's My Favourite Things, and features a sample of Notorious B.I.G.’s Gimme The Loot at the bridge, said junkee.com.
Soulja Boy alleged that Ariana stole from his song Pretty Boy Swag. He replied to a tweet in which Ariana, 25, thanked her friends who were featured in the 7 Rings video, writing, "Give me my credit. Period."
He later followed up with the message, "You're a thief." He also posted a fan-made video that compared both the tracks.
Soulja Boy has previously accused rapper Drake of stealing his musical style.
According to TMZ sources who were involved in the recording, 7 Rings was not just a random song title. Shortly after her breakup with Pete Davidson, Ariana reportedly went out with her friends to a jewellery store and bought seven engagement rings for them. The lyrics of 7 Rings also feature references to her breakups, just like Thank U, Next.
Catch the biggest newsmakers and the biggest newsbreaks on CNN-News18, the only news destination. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 paise per month. Contact your cable/DTH operator now!
*Rental/capacity fee of Rs. 130/- as charged by cable/DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
The latest single, which is a part of her popular album, Thank U, Next, was an instant rage all thanks to Ariana's rap about her money, Tiffany rings and so on. Earlier this month, Ariana was also accused of stealing lyrics by rapper Princess Nokia for the same song, reports foxnews.com.
According to Princess Nokia, the song also ‘riffs’ off Mine, her track from 2017 mixtape 1992 Deluxe about reclaiming black women’s hair styles as their own.
7 Rings' chorus also reportedly bares a striking resemblance to the chorus of 2 Chainz’s 2011 song Spend It. Fans of Chainz also noted similarities between the setting of 7 Rings, a pink trap house, and his Pink Trap House from 2017. The Pink Trap House was real and visitable, the primary promotional image of Chainz album promotion as well as providing free HIV testing in Atlanta.
Co-produced by Ariana with her long time collaborator, Tommy Brown, 7 Rings begins with a riff on The Sound Of Music's My Favourite Things, and features a sample of Notorious B.I.G.’s Gimme The Loot at the bridge, said junkee.com.
Soulja Boy alleged that Ariana stole from his song Pretty Boy Swag. He replied to a tweet in which Ariana, 25, thanked her friends who were featured in the 7 Rings video, writing, "Give me my credit. Period."
Give me my credit. Period https://t.co/Akhp2BXcuY— Soulja Boy (Young Drako) 💲🔌🔫 (@souljaboy) January 19, 2019
He later followed up with the message, "You're a thief." He also posted a fan-made video that compared both the tracks.
Soulja Boy has previously accused rapper Drake of stealing his musical style.
According to TMZ sources who were involved in the recording, 7 Rings was not just a random song title. Shortly after her breakup with Pete Davidson, Ariana reportedly went out with her friends to a jewellery store and bought seven engagement rings for them. The lyrics of 7 Rings also feature references to her breakups, just like Thank U, Next.
Catch the biggest newsmakers and the biggest newsbreaks on CNN-News18, the only news destination. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 paise per month. Contact your cable/DTH operator now!
*Rental/capacity fee of Rs. 130/- as charged by cable/DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Movie Review: The Accidental Prime Minister, Not An Engaging Watch
-
Friday 11 January , 2019
Amarjeet Singh | Super Fan's Struggles Behind Collecting Over 5000 Autographs
-
Sunday 13 January , 2019
Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
-
Wednesday 26 December , 2018
2018 : A Year Of Low Budget Movies
-
Sunday 30 December , 2018
2018: The Year Of Path-Breaking India Webseries
Movie Review: The Accidental Prime Minister, Not An Engaging Watch
Friday 11 January , 2019 Amarjeet Singh | Super Fan's Struggles Behind Collecting Over 5000 Autographs
Sunday 13 January , 2019 Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Wednesday 26 December , 2018 2018 : A Year Of Low Budget Movies
Sunday 30 December , 2018 2018: The Year Of Path-Breaking India Webseries
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Spider-Man Tom Holland Accidentally Uploads Entire Avengers: Endgame on Twitter? Deets Inside
- Cristiano Ronaldo to Plead Guilty to Tax Fraud in Madrid Court
- What is Data Colonization, And Why we in India Need to Rework The Policies in Place
- Nawazuddin Siddiqui on #MeToo Allegations Against Rajkumar Hirani: Why Unnecessarily Create it All Again
- TRAI’s New Rules For Cable & DTH: Everything You Need to Know Ahead of the Feb 1 Deadline
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results