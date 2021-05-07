Singer Arijit Singh's Mother Battling Covid in Kolkata Hospital, Celebs Amplify Calls for Help

Singer Arijit Singh’s mother is currently in a hospital in Kolkata battling Covid related complications. Celebrities like actress Swastika Mukherjee and filmmaker Srijit Mukherji have been amplifying calls for help, requesting blood donors for Arijit’s mother. Swastika and Srijit, who have been amplifying pleas for medical help amid the pandemic, shared on their respective social media handles that the singer’s mother is in need of A- blood group donor.

Swastika informed her followers that Arijit’s mother is admitted in AMRI Dhakuria. “Need A- blood for singer Arijit Singh’s mother, admitted in Amri Dhakuria. Need it today. Pls contact @swatihihihi with verified MALE DONORS (sic)," her now-deleted post read.

Filmmaker Srijit Mukherji also tweeted in Bengali requesting people to help arrange an A- blood donor.

The singer later posted on Facebook requesting people to not extend help just because he is a celebrity and urged them to treat every patient the same. “It is my humble request to those who are trying to help me at this hour, Please Do not overdo things just because you see a name called Arijit Singh. Until we learn to respect each individual, We are not going to elevate ourselves from this disaster. I am thankful to people who reached out and helped but please remember we are all human beings. Every individual is priority," he posted.

