Singer Arjun Kanungo to Marry Carla Dennis On 10th August, Will Have White Wedding In UK Next Year

Singing sensation Arjun Kanungo is all set to tie the knot with long time girlfriend and fiancé Carla Dennis this August. The wedding will take place as per Hindu traditions, where Carla will pair her bridal outfit with her mother-in-law’s jewellery.

Arjun says, “Carla understands Indian weddings and has, in fact, taken over the prep completely. She picked the venues and hired a wedding planner. She also selected my outfits for the wedding. Even though her family is not from India, they too are gung-ho about our traditions and are excitedly working on their Indian wedding attire and prep.”

Arjun and Carla also plan to hold a white wedding next year. Arjun shares, “We will be hosting this in April 2023 in the UK. This is for Carla and her near and dear ones.”

While he gears up for two weddings, Arjun didn’t believe in the idea of marriage earlier in his life. “I never thought I would ever get married. Carla changed my life! She’s the reason we are in a successful relationship and are getting married. She never pushed me to get married. Although I knew that she wanted to get married, she had given up as she knew my thoughts. She was okay not getting married as long as we were together and happy. Seeing that Carla was willing to adjust, I thought that if she was willing to compromise for me, why was I being so stubborn?”

Right after the August wedding, the couple will take off for their honeymoon. The destination they have picked has an emotional connect. He shares, “We are planning to go to Japan. It has a special place in our hearts. I remember after three years of being together, our relationship had hit choppy waters. I was going to Japan for work and asked Carla to join me. During our stay there, we fell in love with each other again. Had not Carla joined me in Japan, maybe we would have broken up. That’s the reason we want to go there for our honeymoon.”

The couple has been in a relationship for seven year and has been planning to get married for sometime. Their wedding will be a three day affair in Mumbai in the presence of family and friends. This included a mehndi ceremony on August 9th, a wedding ceremony on August 10th and a reception on August 11th!

We surely love celebrity weddings and can’t wait for more details from their wedding!

