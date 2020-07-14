Singer B Praak Pens Thank You Note for Akshay Kumar, Says 'Filhall 2 Soon'

Punjabi singer B Praak is missing his team of music video Filhall and his latest post is a testimonial to the same. On Tuesday morning, B Praak took to Instagram to share a happy-go-lucky picture featuring himself and actor Akshay Kumar. Along with the picture, he wrote, “Miss U Paaji And Thankuu For Everything Love U #filhall2 Soon (sic)."

Written by Jaani, Filhall is a Punjabi-Hindi track sung by B Praak. The video saw Akshay Kumar make his debut in a music video. It also marked the debut of Kriti Sanon's sister, debutante Nupur Sanon. The story of the music video featured Akshay as a Punjabi man in love with Nupur's character, and narrates how their love story had a tragic end.

Earlier this year, Nupur made her debut as a singer with a cover version of the song. The song was bankrolled by Akshay under his banner Cape of Good films.

Akshay will next be seen in Rohit Shetty’s cop drama Sooryavanshi. In the action-thriller, Akshay will be seen as ATS officer Veer Sooryavanshi on a lookout for terrorists planning a deadly strike on Mumbai. Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh will also reprise their roles of Singham and Simmba respectively in cameos to help Akshay bust the terror plot.

Actress Katrina Kaif will be seen as Veer Sooryavanshi's wife while Jackie Shroff plays the antagonist. The project also features Gulshan Grover, Abhimanyu Singh, Niharica Raizada, Sikandar Kher and Nikitin Dheer. As per reports the movie may hit theaters in Diwali this year.