Singer Billie Eilish Stopped Atlanta Concert To Get Medical Aid For A Fan

The exquisite pop numbers by American singer and songwriter Billie Eilish are one of the most trending songs in the world. Every youth has heard Bad Guy, Lovely, When The Party’s Over, and Ocean Eyes on their playlist. But recently, she featured in headlines because of her actions and not her songs. The singer immensely cares about her fans, and it was particularly evident from how she handled an emergency case at one of her recent concerts.

As per the reports, the Grammy award winner was performing at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday night, when she stopped her concert briefly to get medical aid for a fan in the crowd. The American singer, who is currently on the road for the Happier Than Ever world tour, noticed that a female fan was struggling to breathe, and the singer stopped the concert to find out exactly what was going on.

The moment was recorded by many who were present at that gig and was posted on social media. One such video was shared on Instagram by a Billie Eilish fan page. The fan page shared a series of videos from the concert and in one of the videos, the singer can be heard saying, “You need an inhaler?" Then the 20-year-old turned to her crew members and asked, “Do we have an inhaler? Can we just grab one?"

When her security and crew members reached the fan, she instructed the crowd to step aside and said, “OK, we got one. Give her some time. Don’t crowd." To assure if the woman was fine, the singer asked, “You need to come out or are you OK? Are you sure?" and later she went on to blow a kiss and said, “I love you."

Netizens have showered their love on the video and lauded Eilish for her prompt action. This isn’t the first time that the singer has assured her fan’s safety and well-being. Earlier, the Bad Guy singer paused her live concert at The Governors Ball music festival in New York City when she found some disruption among the crowd. The singer asked her security to step in and resolve the issue before restarting her gig.

