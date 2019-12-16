Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Singer Britney Spears Urges Fans to Not Bully Her on Social Media

Popstar Britney Spears uploaded a video on Instagram showing her Christmas tree and urged her fans to not bully her or other people online.

IANS

Updated:December 16, 2019, 5:36 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Singer Britney Spears Urges Fans to Not Bully Her on Social Media
A file photo of Britney Spears.

Singer Britney Spears has urged her fans and followers to stop posting mean things about her on the social media.

The singer took to Instagram to ask her followers to refrain from getting mean as she shared an Instagram video to show her Christmas tree on Saturday, reports dailymail.co.uk.

"Happy holidays friends! I love sharing with you all ... but it's been hard to keep wanting to share because people say the meanest things! If you don't like a post ... just keep it to yourself and unfollow that person. There's no reason to ever go out of your way to make mean comments and bully people. Stay happy and nice this holiday season y'all and God Bless," she posted along with three crying face emojis.

In the video, the 38-year-old can be seen posing, twirling and dancing around. She is wearing a white crop top. "Hi, guys, this is what my Christmas tree looks like this year," she said.

Last week, Us Weekly reported that Spears is planning to go to court next year over her custody arrangement with her former husband Kevin Federline.

They share two sons, Preston, 14, and Jayden, 13, and although custody was initially evenly split the deal changed this August.

A judge downgraded Spears to 30 percent custody of her children. Although they agreed to this split in August, a source said that Spears now wants to alter the arrangement.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram