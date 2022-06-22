Singer Chinmayi Sripada Welcomes Twins: New and Forever Center of Our Universe

Singer Chinmayi Sripada recently welcomed twins- a girl and a boy with her husband Rahul Ravindran and took to social media to share the happy news with her friends and followers. She shared two photos where her child can be seen grabbing a finger and in the other one, she is holding another one’s hand. Sharing it she revealed their names as well. Her caption read, “Driptah and Sharvas The new and forever center of our Universe. ❤️@rahulr_23 Instagram has still shadow banned me. I cannot respond to DMs truly sorry. And thank you. DMs will be responded from @chinmayi.sripada.”

Take a look:

She also put out a separate post answering people’s questions on whether she welcomed her twins through surrogacy as she never posted pictures of her being pregnant. She wrote, “I’m absolutely loving these people who are DM-ing me asking if I had twins through a surrogate just because I didn’t post pictures of me being pregnant. Only those who were my innermost circle knew because I was protecting myself. I was and will always be guarded about my personal life, my family, my friends circle. Photos of our kids won’t be on our socials either for a long while. And if you need to know I actually ‘Sang’ a bhajan during the caesarean as our twins entered the world. Get a grip of that. More on this later. But for now this is enough.”

Playback singer Chinmayi Sripada is famous for lending her voice to many South Indian films. She is also the founder and CEO of a company, besides being a singer. Some of her popular tracks include Oru Deivam Thantha Poovae, Tere Bina Mayya, Beda Beda and Holi Re.

She married actor-filmmaker Rahul Ravindran in 2014.

