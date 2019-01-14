LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Singer Chris Brown May Land in Jail for Owning Rare Species Monkey

Charges have been filed against Chris Brown for illegally owning a capuchin monkey, which is a restricted species.

IANS

Updated:January 14, 2019, 5:25 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Singer Chris Brown May Land in Jail for Owning Rare Species Monkey
Chris Brown. Image: @chrisbrown/Twitter
Singer Chris Brown has been charged with owning a restricted species, a capuchin monkey, without a permit. Los Angeles City Attorney charged the International Love hitmaker with two criminal counts, carrying a maximum sentence of six months in prison, reported tmz.com.

Patrick Foy, captain with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, investigated Chris's home earlier this year. The singer wasn't home at the time, but others there relinquished the monkey at that time. The California Department of Fish and Wildlife then filed their evidence with the LA City Attorney, and filed the charges.

This is not the first time that Chris has encountered legal trouble. In 2009, he was sentenced to five years probation and 180 days of community labour after pleading guilty to felony assault for beating former girlfriend-singer Rihanna.

Seven years later, he was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon (charges were never filed), and in 2017, his former girlfriend Karreuche Tran was granted a restraining order against him.

Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram