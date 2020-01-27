Singer Chris Cornell Honoured with Posthumous Grammy Award in Best Recording Package Category
Musician Chris Cornell, who passed away in 2017 received a posthumous Grammy in the Best Recording Package category honoring his classics and unreleased tracks.
Singer Chris Cornell won a posthumous Grammy award in the Best Recording Package category at the annual awards ceremony in Los Angeles.
The set has 15 classics and two unreleased tracks, including his cover of Sinead O' Conner's Nothing Compares to U. The album also included artwork from Jeff Ament, Barry Ament, and creative director Joe Spix, who were on hand to accept the award. The award is shared with Cornell's widow Vicky Karayiannis, plus Jeff Fura, senior director of product development, reports variety.com.
For Pearl Jam Bassist Jeff Ament, who was a member of the Seattle supergroup Temple of the Dog with Cornell, working on the project was a labour of love.
"It was super emotional because we first got the call only five or six weeks after he passed," Jeff Ament told Variety.
"It felt too soon at that point to be thinking about that. It took us a few months to come up with some images, and it was particularly hard to have conversations with Vicky, his wife. More than anything, I wish he were here accepting this award with us."
Jeff Ament's brother Barry, a graphic designer, said winning the award was an honour, and that great care was taken to "humanise" the photographers shared in the package.
"The music was so fragile, and we wanted the art to stand alongside the music," he said.
Cornell died May 18, 2017 in Detroit.
