1-min read

Singer Demi Lovato Rushed to Hospital for Apparent Heroin Overdose

Reuters

Updated:July 25, 2018, 10:19 AM IST
Demi Lovato arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of 'Demi Lovato: Simply Complicated' at the Fonda Theatre on Wednesday, October 11, 2017. (Image: AP)
Los Angeles: Pop star Demi Lovato was reportedly taken to a Los Angeles hospital on Tuesday due to a possible heroin overdose, celebrity website TMZ said.

Lovato, 25, who has spoken openly about cocaine and alcohol abuse in the past, released a song last month called Sober, saying she had relapsed after six years of sobriety.

Representatives for Lovato did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Los Angeles police said they had responded to a medical emergency call on Tuesday involving a woman on the Hollywood Hills street where Lovato reportedly has a home, but declined to name the person.

TMZ, quoting law enforcement sources, said Lovato was rushed to a Los Angeles hospital from her home with what they said appeared to be a heroin overdose. Her condition was not immediately known.

Lovato shot to fame on Disney Channel shows Camp Rock and Sonny with a Chance 10 years ago, and went on to forge a pop career with hits like Skyscraper and Sorry Not Sorry.

