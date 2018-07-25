English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Singer Demi Lovato Rushed to Hospital for Apparent Heroin Overdose
Lovato, 25, who has spoken openly about cocaine and alcohol abuse in the past, released a song last month called “Sober,” saying she had relapsed after six years of sobriety.
Demi Lovato arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of 'Demi Lovato: Simply Complicated' at the Fonda Theatre on Wednesday, October 11, 2017. (Image: AP)
Los Angeles: Pop star Demi Lovato was reportedly taken to a Los Angeles hospital on Tuesday due to a possible heroin overdose, celebrity website TMZ said.
Lovato, 25, who has spoken openly about cocaine and alcohol abuse in the past, released a song last month called Sober, saying she had relapsed after six years of sobriety.
Representatives for Lovato did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Los Angeles police said they had responded to a medical emergency call on Tuesday involving a woman on the Hollywood Hills street where Lovato reportedly has a home, but declined to name the person.
TMZ, quoting law enforcement sources, said Lovato was rushed to a Los Angeles hospital from her home with what they said appeared to be a heroin overdose. Her condition was not immediately known.
Lovato shot to fame on Disney Channel shows Camp Rock and Sonny with a Chance 10 years ago, and went on to forge a pop career with hits like Skyscraper and Sorry Not Sorry.
