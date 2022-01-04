Singer Ellie Goulding Writes About Being 'Crippled By Anxiety': 'I Feel Like Something Is Broken Inside'

For singer Ellie Goulding, the year 2021 was a mix of some joyous, as well as some distressing moments. Ellie, 34, welcomed her first child, son Arthur, with husband Caspar Jopling in April, released her first book, performed at a Christmas concert for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge - Kate Middleton and Prince William – and spent her last year with friends who “really love” her and husband who “adores and supports” her every single day.

But it wasn’t all that pretty for Ellie. She battled anxiety “daily, nightly and hourly.” In an Instagram post this week, the singer wrote about struggling with anxiety that made 2021 the “hardest” year of her life. She wrote: “This year has also been the hardest of my life. I’ve struggled daily, nightly, hourly with a kind of panic I didn’t even know existed. While the moments of being on stage in front of all of you have been some of the most exhilarating and calming, this year I have been struggling.”

She added that “anxiety has dictated quite a lot of her life and career” and she feels bad about it. However, she wrote that anxiety has also helped make her who she is today. Especially when she feels that “there is no escape from sheer panic and dread” in her heart and brain, she reminds herself that she can feel a lot and that is how she has reached this point in her life.

“I want to tell you this on the last day of this year because so many of you have been asking how I’m doing and often do not get a reply. It’s because I’ve been too scared to admit that the answer is, not very good. I feel like something is broken inside - something that has been echoed deeply by the few I have opened up to,” she wrote and added: “This is something so so many people have gone through, you may be going through right now, or might go through in the future - and I just wanted to say, and I have to remind myself all the time, that it’s not just you, it’s not just me. Crippled by anxiety.”

In her post, Ellie also shared a note for her fans who have been struggling with anxiety and asked them to open up and talk about it, saying it is the “hardest and the best thing you can do.”

Ellie Goulding signed off her post with these words: “Life is a precious thing and seeing Arthur grow every day gives me so much hope. … Let’s get through this together. 2022 is going to be a bright year. Positive energy. Together. Signing off (for a bit) and sending so much love, as ever, to you all xx."

Ellie Goulding’s friends such as singer Tom Mann, Mozella, Savan Kotecha, Kyle De’Volle, Liv, Nina Nesbitt extended love and support in the comments section of her post.

A day after sharing her ordeal with anxiety, Ellie Goulding thanked her friends and fans for all the love and wishes. She posted a photo of herself and wrote: “Just a quick note to say, thank you so much to those who reached out (you know who you are!) for all the lovely comments, and the brave stories you have shared with me. I feel supported and loved, and most of all, not alone! It means a great deal. Hugs.”

Earlier this year, Ellie shared an adorable photo with her baby son. She didn’t reveal the face of her baby but the photo made her fans go aww. Check it out here:

Ellie Goulding has sung popular tracks like Love Me Like You Do, Still Falling For You and Burn.

