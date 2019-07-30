Singer Guru Randhawa Assaulted in Vancouver After Concert: Report

Guru Randhawa has been reported he have faced assault in Vancouver after he concluded his performance there. As per tribuneindia.com, Guru was assaulted by an unidentified man in Vancouver on Sunday night after he concluded his show. He is also said to have survived the attempt on his life and is said to be out of danger.

According to reports, while Guru was trying to exit the Queen Elizabeth Theatre in Vancouver, he was attacked on the head from behind by the assailant.

As per statements of people present in the concert, the man who assaulted Guru was behaving in a rowdy manner during the singer's performance as well. After the incident with Guru took place, police and ambulance arrived on the spot. However, the identity of the attacker remains unknown.

The report further added that Guru plans on doing a performance in Pakistan post his Canada tour.

In April, Slowly-Slowly, Randhawa’s much-awaited Punjabi song with Pitbull was released by T-series.

As per the reports, Slowly-Slowly, which incorporates three languages- English, Punjabi and Spanish, was shot in Miami in just a day.

Guru Randhawa is known for his songs like Lahore, Patola and High-Rated Gabru. Unlike many other Punjabi singers and rappers, Guru Randhawa avoids slangs in his songs, which makes him one of the most loved singers even outside the Punjabi-speaking community.

