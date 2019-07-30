Singer Guru Randhawa Assaulted in Vancouver After Concert: Report
Reportedly, Guru Randhawa was assaulted by an unidentified man outside the Queen Elizabeth Theatre in Vancouver. He is said to be out of danger.
A file photo of Guru.
Guru Randhawa has been reported he have faced assault in Vancouver after he concluded his performance there. As per tribuneindia.com, Guru was assaulted by an unidentified man in Vancouver on Sunday night after he concluded his show. He is also said to have survived the attempt on his life and is said to be out of danger.
According to reports, while Guru was trying to exit the Queen Elizabeth Theatre in Vancouver, he was attacked on the head from behind by the assailant.
As per statements of people present in the concert, the man who assaulted Guru was behaving in a rowdy manner during the singer's performance as well. After the incident with Guru took place, police and ambulance arrived on the spot. However, the identity of the attacker remains unknown.
The report further added that Guru plans on doing a performance in Pakistan post his Canada tour.
In April, Slowly-Slowly, Randhawa’s much-awaited Punjabi song with Pitbull was released by T-series.
As per the reports, Slowly-Slowly, which incorporates three languages- English, Punjabi and Spanish, was shot in Miami in just a day.
Guru Randhawa is known for his songs like Lahore, Patola and High-Rated Gabru. Unlike many other Punjabi singers and rappers, Guru Randhawa avoids slangs in his songs, which makes him one of the most loved singers even outside the Punjabi-speaking community.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Also Watch
-
Judgementall Hai Kya Review: Kangana Ranaut Film Is Neither Too Crazy, Nor Too Thrilling
-
Friday 26 July , 2019
Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019
Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Hyundai Kona Electric SUV Explodes and Causes a Garage Fire in Montreal
- ByteDance Making Its Own Smartphone after Striking Deal with Manufacturer, Smartisan
- The Next Frontier for Artificial Intelligence Lies in Food and Beverages
- After Amir Retirement, PCB Makes Domestic Cricket Mandatory for Stars
- Government Yet to Set Deadline for Automakers to Move to EVs: Nirmala Sitharaman