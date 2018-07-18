English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Singer Hans Raj Hans Becomes Spiritual Head of Sufi Darbar
Hans Raj Hans has said that he is mere ‘sevadar’ of the seat and that the seat is a Sufi Darbar and it has nothing to do with any religion in particular.
A file photo of Hansraj Hans (News18 archives)
Famous Punjabi singer Hans Raj Hans has taken over the ‘seat’ of Bapu Lal Badshah head at Nakodar in Jalandhar.
This seat of spirituality is revered by people from all over the world.
Hans Raj Hans has said that he is mere ‘sevadar’ of the seat and that the seat is a Sufi Darbar and it has nothing to do with any religion in particular. He said the responsibility of the position is to spread the message of peace and love.
An Urs mela is organised at the dera for three days in July since several years now. Musical programmes and performances are organized at the mela every year.
A majority of the devotees coming to the dera comprise of NRIs. Famous Sufi artistes from India and Pakistan have performed here over the years.
