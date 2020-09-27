Singer Himanshi Khurana Tests Positive For COVID-19

Mumbai: Punjabi singer and former “Bigg Boss” contestant Himanshi Khurana on Sunday said she has tested positive for COVID-19 after she participated in a protest against the farm bills passed by Parliament recently. The 28-year-old singer requested those who came in contact with her to also get tested for coronavirus. “I want to inform you all that I have been tested positive for COVID-19 even after taking proper precautions. “As you all know that I was part of the protest day before yesterday and the area was crowded so I thought to get the test done before I go for my shoot today evening,” Khurana tweeted. The singer-model, who was part of last year’s Salman Khan-hosted “Bigg Boss”, urged those taking part in the protests to take proper precautions. “It’s my request to all the people protesting to not forget that we are going through pandemic so please take proper care,” she added. Farmers continued their “rail roko” (block the trains) agitation in many parts of Punjab on Saturday, protesting against the farm bills. The movement of trains in the state remained suspended due to the agitation, with at least 28 passenger trains being cancelled.