Singer Iulia Vantur Says 'War Does Not Take Sides' Amid Russian Invasion

The Russian-Ukraine war has shaken the entire world and people are taking to social media to voice their support for the latter country which was invaded by Russian military forces. Celebrities all across the world, too, have shown their support for the Ukrainian people and urged others to donate to the ones who were forced to leave their land. Several Bollywood celebrities in the past week have done their bits through social media. Recently, singer and Salman Khan’s rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur took to her Instagram Story section to share several posts supporting Ukraine. She used the hashtag No War.

In a separate Instagram Story, she wrote, “War does not take sides. It only causes loss of life and suffering. My heart goes out to innocent lives lost in this war. The only side I am on is that may humanity choose peace against every possible option."

On Sunday, Hollywood actor Ryan Reynolds took to his Instagram handle to urge people to donate for Ukraine people who have turned into refugees. He wrote, “In 48 hours, countless Ukrainians were forced to flee their homes to neighbouring countries. They need protection. @usaforunhcr is providing it. When you donate, we’ll match it up to $1,000,000, creating DOUBLE the support. Click the link in bio. 🇺🇦 @blakelively."

Advertisement

On the other hand, Angelina Jolie, who has earlier spoken about the Taliban crisis in Afghanistan, took to social media to talk about the refugees of the Ukraine crisis. A noted humanitarian and a Special Envoy to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, Jolie wrote, “More than 50,000 people have fled Ukraine in less than 48 hours. My UNHCR colleagues sent this video from Moldova, at the border with Ukraine."

In related news, Russian President Vladimir Putin recently ordered the country’s nuclear forces put on high alert in response to “aggressive statements" by leading NATO powers. This poses a new threat as Putin wanting the nuclear weapons to be prepared for increased readiness to launch can result in nuclear warfare.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.