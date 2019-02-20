Singer Jasleen Royal: I Released My First Single with the Money I Saved from My Gigs

Love You Zindagi fame singer Jasleen Royal says it takes a series of projects to get one successful project in hand."I got a lot of love from people after the release of Love You Zindagi song. People from every age group know the song. They started recognising me after that song, but it won't be fair to call it as a milestone project."I do not believe in milestone projects. It takes a series of projects to land into a great project. I don't believe in overnight success," Jasleen told IANS.The 27-year-old made her debut in Bollywood music industry with Sonam Kapoor starrer Khoobsurat. Later, she lent her voice to songs in movies like Philauri, Dear Zindagi, Baar Baar Dekho and now Gully Boy and Akshay Kumar-starrer Kesari.Before stepping into B-Town, she had released three singles—Panchhi Ho Javan, Mai Ni and Din Shagna Da. On her initial days, she recalled how she used to save money from her gigs to release her first single. "I am grateful for how things have turned out. If I look back at my first single Panchhi Ho Javan, which was a zero budget song, I still remember how I used to save money from my gigs. I would get Rs 7,000-8,000 from my gigs and then I saved it to record my first single."I put it (the song) on YouTube. It reached many people from the industry. I then got an offer for Khoobsurat (Preet) and that's how one thing led to another. It was not an overnight shift. It was a gradual process."Jasleen had also appeared in the first season of reality TV show India's Got Talent. On it, she was called a one-woman band as she can play different musical instruments while singing."I think it's funny and interesting how I got the tag! Kirron Kher mam called me that when I was a contestant on India's Got Talent and it stayed with me," she added.