Singer Kailash Kher Reacts to Indian Idol 12 Controversy, Says 'Don't Sing False Praises'

Kailash Kher, who has been in Bollywood since 2003 and a former judge of singing reality show Indian Idol has spoken about the ongoing controversy of the popular show. The controversy started when Amit Kumar, who came as a guest on the show, was asked to praise contestants during the special episode dedicated to his father, the legendary singer Kishore Kumar.

When asked about Amit’s comments, Kailash Kher said that no one should falsely praise anyone.

“Call the black black and white white and don’t blind them by falsely praising someone. God has already misled them. It’s your true calling to guide someone on the path of truth. God is the truth and Shiv is the truth. If you believe in god don’t trick anyone”, said Kher.

Kailash Kher’s comments resonated with the audience of Indian Idol, who were puzzled to see their beloved show being plagued by controversies.

Kher recently released a new recording of ‘Jagannath Ashtakam’ dedicated to Lord Jagannath on the occasion of Rath Yatra, which has become a hit since its release. Bhartiya Janata Party’s (BJP) national spokesperson Sambit Patra can also be seen in the video of the song.

The recording and editing were completed by Kailash Kher himself in just four days. He also revealed that his plan was to release the song on the day of his birthday (7 July) but the procedure got a bit delayed and the video eventually got released on 11 July, on the eve of Rath Yatra.

