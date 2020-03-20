Singer Kanika Kapoor Tests Positive for Coronavirus, Says 'Family and I are in Complete Quarantine'

In what is probably the first Bollywood celebrity victim of COVID-19, singer Kanika Kapoor has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The singer, best known for songs like Baby Doll and Da Da Dasse, confirmed the news by sharing a lengthy post on her official Instagram account. Kanika, who had allegedly flown into India from London 10 days ago, claimed that she began to develop flu-like symptoms four days ago.

"Hello everyone. For the past 4 days I have had signs of flu, I got myself tested and it came positive for Covid-19. My family and I are in complete quarantine now and following medical advice on how to move forward. Contact mapping of people I have been in touch with is underway as well," she wrote on Instagram.

Speaking to news18 over phone, Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor said, “I was in London with my children I live between London and Lucknow. I came back on 9th March my full screening was done at the airport it was absolutely fine and there were form were filled there was complete clarification. I was not told any point by anybody that I need to quarantine or any sort of any information was given to me I came from London via Bombay to Lucknow and since I have been in Lucknow met my parents and was staying at my own house.”

“Well we are all childhood family friends and we have all grown up together, it was birthday of one of our friend and there was small family get together. Our parents along with official people of the country over there also it was small get together on 13th March. I called authorities myself when I saw symptoms. “

Meanwhile an attendee of the parties where Kanika Kapoor was present, on condition of anonymity told news18 that most of the people at the party were not aware of the fact that Kanika had retirned from London. Speaking to news18, source said, “Most of the guests did not know Kanika had returned from London. They thought she had come from Mumbai. Health minister of UP and his wife, Vasundhara Raje and her son Dushyant and senior IAS officers were present in the party.”

Meanwhile, CMO Lucknow has called all the people who were present in the party and showed symptoms and have asked them to self quarantine.

Follow @News18Movies for more