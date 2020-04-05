MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Singer Kanika Kapoor is Finally Corona Negative

Kanika Kapoor

Kanika Kapoor

Singer Kanika Kapoor, who had first tested positive on March 20, has been tested negative for Covid-19 after her sixth examination, but will remain hospitalised until one more result comes out as negative.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 5, 2020, 10:23 AM IST
Share this:

Singer Kanika Kapoor has tested negative in her sixth coronavirus test indicating that she is recovering from the highly contagious and dangerous disease. The singer, who was first tested positive on March 20, will have to stay hospitalised till another COVID-19 test result comes back as negative.

"Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor's fifth COVID-19 test result comes negative. However, she will have to stay at PGI Hospital Lucknow until one more test result comes as negative," Sanjay Gandhi PGIMS said, according to a report in ANI.

Earlier, the Lucknow police booked the singer for negligence as instead of self-isolating for 14 days like mandated, the singer attended various social gatherings with hundreds of people and risking them exposure to the Coronavirus.

She has been booked under Sections 188, 269 and 270 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Sarojini Nagar police station in Lucknow. The complaint was filed by the Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of Lucknow.

Kanika Kapoor had announced the news of her being tested positive on Instagram through a now-deleted-post. The singer was met with harsh criticism and trolling due to her "recklessness" with the diseases. However, there have not been any other Coronavirus positive cases detected from people who were in contact with the singer.

(With inputs from ANI)

Follow @News18Movies for more

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story

COVID-19 Information Centre

  • 24 hrs.helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075
  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

    3,030

     

  • Total Confirmed

    3,374

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    266

     

  • Total DEATHS

    77

     
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 05 (09:00 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    891,068

     

  • Total Confirmed

    1,202,435

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    246,638

     

  • Total DEATHS

    64,729

     
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Hospitals & Testing centres