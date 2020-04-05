Singer Kanika Kapoor is Finally Corona Negative

Singer Kanika Kapoor has tested negative in her sixth coronavirus test indicating that she is recovering from the highly contagious and dangerous disease. The singer, who was first tested positive on March 20, will have to stay hospitalised till another COVID-19 test result comes back as negative.

"Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor's fifth COVID-19 test result comes negative. However, she will have to stay at PGI Hospital Lucknow until one more test result comes as negative," Sanjay Gandhi PGIMS said, according to a report in ANI.

Earlier, the Lucknow police booked the singer for negligence as instead of self-isolating for 14 days like mandated, the singer attended various social gatherings with hundreds of people and risking them exposure to the Coronavirus.

She has been booked under Sections 188, 269 and 270 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Sarojini Nagar police station in Lucknow. The complaint was filed by the Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of Lucknow.

Kanika Kapoor had announced the news of her being tested positive on Instagram through a now-deleted-post. The singer was met with harsh criticism and trolling due to her "recklessness" with the diseases. However, there have not been any other Coronavirus positive cases detected from people who were in contact with the singer.

(With inputs from ANI)

