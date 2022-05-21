Singer Kanika Kapoor Marries Gautam Hathiramani; First Pics of Newlyweds Go Viral

Singer Kanika Kapoor tied the knot with businessman Gautam Hathiramani on Friday. The couple got hitched in an intimate ceremony attended by family and close friends at a five-star hotel in London.

The bride and the groom opted for pastel shades for their big day. The newlyweds’ friends shared pictures and videos from the wedding on their respective Instagram accounts. Kanika walked the aisle under a ‘phoolon ki chaadar’ to a rendition of Mohammed Rafi’s classic song ‘Tere Mere Sapne Ab Ek Rang Hain’. Another video from the varmala ceremony showed Gautam playfully backing off before bowing down so Kanika could put the garland on him. This is Kanika’s second marriage.

Kanika opted for a green lehenga-choli for her Mehendi, while Gautam opted for a light yellow kurta and paired it with a jacket. In one of the pictures, Kanika can be seen dancing with Gautam, while in another, the businessman is on his knees in front of the singer. The happiness and glow on their faces is evident. Captioning the picture, Kanika wrote, “G, I Love you sooooo much!”

Kanika is reportedly the mother of three children: Aayana, Samara, and Yuvraj. She previously got married at the age of 18 and relocated to London. After a few years, she filed for divorce and went up to raise her three children alone, according to Hindustan Times. She is from Lucknow and frequently travels to India to see her family.

Kanika’s popularity skyrocketed after the 2012 single with Dr Zeus, Jugni Ji, and later with Baby Doll in 2014. She’s sung a string of hit songs since then, including Chittiyaan Kalaiyaan, Tukur Tukur, Genda Phool, and Oo Bolega Ya Oo Oo Bolega.

