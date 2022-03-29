Singer Kanika Kapoor To Tie The Knot On May 20 This Year? Deets Inside

Baby Doll singer Kanika Kapoor’s marriage plans have been making headlines for quite some time now. As reported by ETimes, the singer will tie the knot with her beau and NRI businessman, Gautam on May 20 this year. However, there is no official announcement regarding the same so far.

If Kanika gets married to Gautam, this will be her second marriage. For the unversed, Kanika was previously married to an NRI businessman named Raj Chandok. They tied the knot in 1998 but parted ways in 2012.

Earlier, ETimes had also reported that Kanika and Gautam have been dating each other for over a year now and that their wedding is likely to take place in London. When the entertainment portal contacted the singer, she did not reveal much but she reportedly sent them a couple of emojis indicating that the news was true. “Please check my updates on Instagram. I finished 3 successful tours in the US- Houston, Jersey and Washington. 10 more to go," she said.

Talking about Kanika Kapoor’s career, her first song was Jugni Ji in 2012. However, she became a household name with the song Baby Doll, which was picturised on Sunny Leone for the film Ragini MMS 2 in 2014. Some of her other popular tracks include Lovely, Chittiyaan Kalaiyaan, Premika, Desi Look, Da Da Dasse, Beat Pe Booty and others. She also sang the Hindi version of the Pushpa song Oo Antava. Kanika Kapoor was also the judge of The Voice India Season 3.

Meanwhile, in 2020, Kanika Kapoor also made headlines for allegedly spreading Covid-19 after she returned from London. The singer was accused of hiding her Covid-19 test reports and attending a high-profile Holi party in Lucknow, despite being coronavirus infected. Back then, a police complaint was also filed against her.

