Singer KJ Yesudas' Younger Brother Found Dead
A General Hospital spokesperson said the body was handed over to his relatives on Thursday evening after autopsy was performed.
Representative Image.
Kochi: The younger brother of noted playback singer K J Yesudas was found dead in the backwaters near here, police said. The body of 62-year old K J Justin, who had reportedly gone missing from his house in Thrikkakara near here on Tuesday evening was found floating in the backwaters near Vallarpadam Container Terminal on Wednesday, they said.
The relatives identified the body, police said adding it was later sent for autopsy at General Hospital here. A General Hospital spokesperson said the body was handed over to his relatives on Thursday evening after autopsy was performed.
The funeral is expected to be held after the arrival of Yesudas from abroad, police sources said.
Police said the initial investigation suggested it was a case of suicide. According to police, Jusin's relatives have informed the investigation team that he had been showing signs of suicidal tendency for the last one week as he was allegedly facing some financial problem.
His relatives were not available for comments. Son of the renowned musician late Augustine Joseph,
Justin is survived by his wife. Justin had been a regular presence at popular ganamela programmes here in the past, sources said.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Malang Movie Review: Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani’s Film Delivers What It Promised
- Panic Strikes Bengaluru Residents as Four-storey Building 'Tilts' Dangerously to the Left
- Gurugram Police Shares Meme to Show How Even 'Kabir Singh' Can be Safe
- Elon Musk's EDM Track Becomes the 8th 'Hottest Song' on SoundCloud
- Amazon Echo Show 8 Launched in India, Pre-Book Now to Buy For Reduced Price of Rs 8,999