1-min read

Singer KJ Yesudas' Younger Brother Found Dead

A General Hospital spokesperson said the body was handed over to his relatives on Thursday evening after autopsy was performed.

PTI

Updated:February 7, 2020, 3:52 PM IST
Singer KJ Yesudas' Younger Brother Found Dead
Representative Image.

Kochi: The younger brother of noted playback singer K J Yesudas was found dead in the backwaters near here, police said. The body of 62-year old K J Justin, who had reportedly gone missing from his house in Thrikkakara near here on Tuesday evening was found floating in the backwaters near Vallarpadam Container Terminal on Wednesday, they said.

The relatives identified the body, police said adding it was later sent for autopsy at General Hospital here. A General Hospital spokesperson said the body was handed over to his relatives on Thursday evening after autopsy was performed.

The funeral is expected to be held after the arrival of Yesudas from abroad, police sources said.

Police said the initial investigation suggested it was a case of suicide. According to police, Jusin's relatives have informed the investigation team that he had been showing signs of suicidal tendency for the last one week as he was allegedly facing some financial problem.

His relatives were not available for comments. Son of the renowned musician late Augustine Joseph,

Justin is survived by his wife. Justin had been a regular presence at popular ganamela programmes here in the past, sources said.

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

