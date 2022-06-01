Singer KK Passes Away: His Last Instagram Post Was 10 Hrs Before His Shocking Demise, Here's What He Said

In a shocking turn of events, singer KK has passed away. His formal name was Krishnakumar Kunnath. Known for songs such as Yaaron, Tu Aashiqui Hai and Labon Ko, KK died at the age of 53. The singer died in Kolkata. His last Instagram post was also from there. The singer, about 10 hours before his shocking demise, took to Instagram and shared a few pictures from his concert at the Nazrul Mancha auditorium.

In the pictures, KK was seen singing a track while the audience cheered him. In one picture, he was seen holding up the mic, possibly in-between a song performance and in another, he had his hands wide open and greeted the crowd in the house.

Sharing the pictures, KK said, “Pulsating gig tonight at Nazrul Mancha. Vivekananda College !! Love you all”. The singer had also reposted pictures shared by fans and others present at the concert.

See KK’s Last Instagram Post Here:

It has been reported that the singer fell sick. By the time he was brought to the hospital, he had died. His post-mortem will take place tomorrow, June 1. However, the primary sources say that it was a heart attack. The singer had a few shows lined in Kolkata.

KK was among the most versatile playback singers the country had. Not only had he sung songs in Hindi, but he had delivered hit songs in Tamil, Telegu, Kannada, and Bengali, among others, as well.

Several singers took to Twitter and other social media platforms to express their shock. “I hear singer KK just passed away. GOD what is really happening!!?? I mean WHAT IS HAPPENING. One of the nicest humans kk sir was. Gone too soon at 53.Beyond shocked. RIP sir,” Rahul Vaidya tweeted. “Just can’t believe that our beloved #KK is no more. This really can’t be true. The voice of love has gone. This is heartbreaking,” Harshdeep Kaur tweeted.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.