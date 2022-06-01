Singer KK Passes Away Aged 53 in Kolkata, Felt Unwell After Performing at a Live Programme

CHANGE LANGUAGE
Singer KK passed away in Kolkata after performing at a programme.

KK was feeling unwell after reaching his hotel, following a performance at a concert in the evening in Kolkata. He was declared brought dead by doctors at the hospital.

Singer KK, one of the most popular Bollywood playback singers, passed away in Kolkata on Tuesday night. The singer was in the city to perform at a live programme, post which he suddenly felt unwell. He was 53 years old.

KK was feeling unwell after reaching his hotel, following a performance at a concert in the evening where he sang for almost an hour, officials said.

He was taken to a private hospital in south Kolkata where doctors declared him brought dead, they said. He had couple of shows in Kolkata.

“It’s unfortunate that we could not treat him,” a senior official of the hospital told PTI. His post mortem will take place tomorrow but primarily sources say that it’s heart attack.

KK, known as a versatile singer, has recorded songs in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi and Bengali, among other languages.

first published:May 31, 2022, 23:40 IST