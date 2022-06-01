Singer KK Passes Away: Pyar Ke Pal to Yaaron, Soulful Tracks Which Will Live On

Versatile singer KK passed away on Tuesday, May 31, after falling sick in Kolkata. The 53-year-old musician was performing at Nazrul Manch in the city when we started feeling uneasy. Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK, has been a fan favourite for many years and his place in the music industry was well cemented. The Yaaron crooner had a fan following across generations. His industry colleagues as well as numerous heartbroken fans have taken to social media to offer condolences to the soulful singer who made people believe in love and friendship with his tracks.

Here’s looking at some of the most popular tracks the singer gifted us:

KOI KAHE KEHTA RAHE

One of Bollywood’s friendship anthems, this song was released in the year 2001 with the film Dil Chahta Hai but its popularity is still hard to beat even now. Taking us back to the college days, the song Koi Kahe is the epitome of the carefree days of a young person, who doesn’t care about how the world defines their craziness. KK’s mesmerising voice left us grooving to the song.

MERA PEHLA PEHLA PYAR

This love anthem is a go-to song for lovebirds. The number takes us back to our memories of first romances and childhood sweethearts. You won’t realise how quickly you’ll become captivated by KK’s wonderful voice.

SACH KEH RAHA HAI DEEWANA

If you think KK is all about love and friendships, wait till you listen to this heartbreak song by him. R Madhavan expressing his emotional side, with passionate vocals from KK has complemented Harris Jayraj’s musical compositions brilliantly.

YAARON

If you are asked to define friendship in a song, Yaaron is one number you can blindly trust. It is a song about friendship that expresses everything that we feel for our friends. KK made this one a memorable song with his voice.

PYAR KE PAL

“Hum Rahe Ya NA Rahe Yaad Ayenge Yeh Pal” these words by KK found their place in everyone’s life. The first season of Indian Idol made this song super famous when sung by the finalists, however, it was KK who gave voice to the original song.

It will be difficult to listen to Pal without shedding a tear now.

May his soul rest in peace

