Singer KK's Daughter Taamara Mourns His Death Ahead Of Funeral; Pens Heartbreaking Note

Singer KK’s daughter Taamara shared a post in the memory of her father. KK, formally known as Krishnakumar Kunnath, passed away on Tuesday, May 31, at the age of 53. He died in Kolkata after a reported heart attack. The funeral is taking place on Thursday in Mumbai.

Ahead of the funeral, Taamara took to her Instagram Stories and shared a post featuring the details of the singer’s funeral along with a heartbreaking note. In the post, it was revealed that the antim darshan will be held between 10.30 am to 12.30 pm. The antim yatra will take place at 1 pm in the Versova Hindu cemetery at Andheri. The post also read, “You will be loved forever and fondly missed.”

Sharing the post, Taamara wrote, “Love you forever dad.” The funeral post was also shared by the singer’s wife Jyothy.

The singer’s mortal remains were brought to Mumbai on Wednesday night. Several singers Hariharan, Shilpa Rao, Salim Merchant and Javed Ali, among others, made their way to KK’s Mumbai home to pay their last respects.

His sudden death has sent shockwaves across the country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, superstar Salman Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Ram Charan, Sonal Chauhan, Rahul Vaidya, Vishal Dadlani, Salim Merchant, Jubin Nautiyal, Mohit Chauhan, Farhan Akhtar, Darshan Kumar, Swara Bhasker, Ajay Devgn, Shreya Ghoshal, Neil Nitin Mukesh, and Armaan Malik among others paid tributes to the singer.

KK has sung several superhit songs. These include Tadap Tadap for Hum Dil De Chukke Sanam, Khuda Jaane for Bachna Ae Haseeno, and Piya Aaye Na for Aashiqui 2. His biggest hits also include Pal, Tune maari entriyaan, Tadap tadap, Tu jo mila, Tu hi meri shab hai, and Gori gori among others.

The singer died shortly after he wrapped his live concert in Kolkata. Videos from the concert revealed that the singer ended the night by singing the song Pal.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.