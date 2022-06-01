Singer KK’s Funeral to Take Place on June 2 in Mumbai; Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra New Bigg Boss OTT Hosts?

Singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, known by his stage name KK, passed away on May 31 at the age of 53. The singer fell ill while performing at an event in Kolkata and was brought to the CMRI hospital, where he was declared dead. As per a report in India Today, KK’s mortal remains will reach Mumbai by 7.30 pm on Wednesday, June 1. The singer’s funeral will take place in Mumbai on Thursday, June 2.

In a big relief for Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty, she has been granted permission by a Special Court to travel to Abu Dhabi for the IIFA Awards which are to be held from June 2 to June 5. Granting permission to the actress, a special court under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act directed the investigating officer to give back her passport to her. The court order comes after Rhea Chakraborty filed an application seeking travel permission for eight days i.e from June 2 to June 8. The actress informed the court that she has been invited to walk on the green carpet of IIFA and to give away an award. She also mentioned that she has been asked to host an interaction during IIFA Awards main ceremony on June 4.

Samrat Prithviraj’s first review is out and it is packed with praises. The film, backed by Yash Raj Films, stars Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chillar in the lead. The film also stars Sanjay Dutt and Sonu Sood. While the Indian reviews will be released only on Friday, Samrat Prithviraj’s first review has been shared by overseas film critic Umair Sadhu. He has given the film a four-star rating. He tweeted, “Review #SamratPrithviraj. There’s no room for dullness screenplay. The writing is tight, the drama keeps you hooked & the romantic track is wonderful. Be it the war sequences or the sword fights or general action,is incredible.#AkshayKumar & #ManushiChhillar Jodi is HOT.”

The domestic abuse and defamation trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard has become the talk of the town. With explosive testimonies from both sides, the trial, which is standing at its endpoint and awaits the verdict, is currently under deliberations by the jury. In a recent update, jurors – in their first full day of deliberations on Tuesday – posed a question to the judge about how they should weigh the headline of Heard’s 2018 Washington Post op-ed. The op-ed plays a crucial role as Depp is suing Heard for 50 million dollars, claiming that her article was defamatory and further affected his career.

As the second season of Bigg Boss OTT is likely to be announced soon, reports claim that television’s much-loved couple Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra are being considered as hosts this time. As reported by TellyChakkar.com, Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash have been approached to host Bigg Boss OTT 2. However, there is no confirmation of this so far. Both the actors participated in Bigg Boss 15 recently and that was when they fell in love with each other. After Bigg Boss 15 concluded, Karan Kundrra joined Lock Upp as a jailor. He was also joined by Tejasswi during one of the episodes as the warden of the jail.

