Singer KS Chithra Pens Heartfelt Note On Her Late Daughter's Birth Anniversary

Notable singer KS Chithra recently penned an emotional note on her late daughter Nandana’s birth anniversary on Instagram. On December 18, the 59-year-old remembered Nandana by sharing a photograph of her and wished her a ‘Happy Birthday’. She also expressed missing her daughter in her heartfelt note dedicated to Nandana.

“Happy Birthday in Heaven where you celebrate with angels, just love everywhere, where the years come and go and you never grow old. Though I know you are safe even though you are away I love you and miss you a little more today. Happy Birthday, My Dearest Nandana,” wrote KS Chithra.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by K S Chithra (@kschithra)

Soon after her post surfaced on social media, several users extended their prayers for Nandana on her birth anniversary in the comments section of Chithra’s post. Bollywood singer Sonu Nigam wrote, “Nandana, blesses her mother and father and family from Heaven. Prayers and Happy Birthday to her.”

Apart from him, one of the users commented, “The sweet memories of Nandana angel will be continued for us ever Chithramma.” Another expressed, “Happy Birthday to u in heaven baby.”

For those unaware, Nandana passed away in an unfortunate accident. She died after drowning in a swimming pool at the age of 8. The news of Nandana’s death on April 14, 2011, had sent shock waves across the country back then.

KS Chithra tied the knot with Vijay Shankar in 1988. The couple welcomed their daughter Nandana in 2002. According to reports, Chithra was performing at a concert with AR Rahman in Dubai when the heart-wrenching incident occurred. The singer lost her daughter at a very young age.

KS Chithra is a renowned singer who has lent her vocals to more than 25,000 songs. Known as the ‘Nightingale of South India’, the songstress has time and again delivered some chartbuster tracks and also received several prestigious accolades for her contribution to Indian cinema. She has been honoured with six National Awards. Having sung in ten languages, Chithra has also been conferred with sixteen Kerala State Film Awards, eleven Andhra Pradesh State Film Awards, four Tamil Nadu State Film Awards, and three Karnataka State Film Awards, to name a few.

Read all the Latest Movies News here