Singer Kylie Minogue Gets Engaged to Boyfriend Paul Solomons

Singer Kylie Minogue is engaged to boyfriend Paul Solomons. The news has been confirmed by Paul's stepmother Gloria Solomon.

The confirmation of the engagement comes after actress Billie Pepper accidentally let out the news and referred to Paul as Kylie's fiance during a magazine interview.

"She is very nice I'm thrilled they're engaged. it's very exciting. But, I'm sorry, I cannot tell you any more because I've been told not to. I respect my son and I respect Kylie too much to say any more," Gloria told dailymail.co.uk.

Gloria also said that she doesn't know when or where the wedding will take place.

Kylie and Paul have been dating each other since 2018 but have never commented on their future plans.

Paul's brother-in-law, Ivor Jones, said he and wife Nicola - Paul's sister - had met 'absolutely lovely' Kylie. "She is absolutely lovely," said Jones. He added, "Give me a million and we can say something."

Despite Gloria's confirmation, a representative for Kylie told denied the engagement to MailOnline.

After several long-term relationships, Kylie became engaged in 2016 to British actor Joshua Sasse, who was 28 at the time, but the relationship ended a year later and subsequently suffered a breakdown.