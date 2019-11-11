Singer Lata Mangeshkar Admitted to Hospital After Facing Breathing Difficulties

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of the Breach Candy hospital in the early hours of Monday after she complained of breathing difficulties, hospital sources said.

The singer, who turned 90 on September 28, is in a critical condition, they said. "She was brought to hospital at about 2 am. She is critical and in ICU," a hospital insider told PTI.

Mangeshkar, who has lent her voice to over 1,000 songs in Hindi alone, was awarded the Bharat Ratna, the highest civilian honour in the country, in 2001.

One of the most respected playback singers in India, Lata Mangeshkar, who has sung in over 36 Indian languages, was born on September 28, 1929. The Dadasaheb Phalke Award winner was also awarded the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honour and is only the second vocalist, after MS Subbulakshmi, to receive this. In fact, even France conferred her with its highest civilian award (Officer of the Legion of Honour) in 2007.

From Pyar Kiya To Darna Kya from Mughal-e-Azam (1960) to Ajeeb Dastaan Hai Yeh from Dil Apna Aur Preet Parai (1960) to Rangeela Re from Prem Pujari (1970) or even Jiya Jale in Dil Se, the singer has lent her voice to a number of timeless classics over the years.

(With inputs from PTI)

